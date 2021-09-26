How to get notifications from Android phone or iPhone on Windows or Mac PC





You can send phone notifications to your Windows or Mac PC to stay connected to your conversation while working in the office. Microsoft has a Your Phone app that allows Windows desktop and laptop users to receive real-time notifications from their phones. This helps notify the user when they receive a new voice call or message on the phone. Similarly, Apple has a Continuity set feature that allows iPhone users to receive real-time notifications on their Mac devices.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to help you receive phone notifications on your Windows PC or Mac.

How to receive phone notifications on your Windows PC

Before starting the steps required to enable phone notifications on your Windows PC, it’s important to make sure that the latest version of the Your Phone app is installed on your computer and that its companion is installed on your phone. is. The app is designed to seamlessly provide notification alerts from Android devices to desktops and laptops and can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store to Windows machines. On Android devices, you can download the Your Phone Companion app for free from Google Play.

Open the phone app on your PC.

Click on the Android box and[続行]Click.

You should now see a screen on your Android phone showing the URL to download the Your Phone Companion app.

If the app has been downloaded and installed on your mobile phone[はい、電話コンパニオンのインストールを完了しました]You can click the option. The Phone app on your Windows device gives you the option to pair your phone with your Windows device either manually or using a QR code.

[QRコードを開く]Select an option.

Then open the Your Phone Companion app on your phone and[続行]Tap.

After authorizing the phone[続行]Press the button.

If you don’t want to miss the notification, allow the app to run in the background. However, running the app in the background will affect the battery life of your smartphone.

on the phone[完了]Press to start on your computer.

The Your Phone app also has the option of connecting your Windows system to your iPhone. However, the notification feature on iOS is currently quite limited.

How to get iPhone notifications on Mac

You can take advantage of Apple’s Continuity to receive iPhone notifications on your Mac. Make sure you’re receiving new voice call and message notifications using the same Apple ID on both your iPhone and Mac.

If you want to set up new call notifications on your Mac[設定]>[電話]Go to[Wi-Fi通話]When[他のデバイスでの通話]Turn on. In both cases, your Mac and iPhone must access the same Wi-Fi network to enable seamless notifications on new calls. To turn on FaceTime calls on your Mac[FaceTime]>[設定]>[設定]Go to[iPhoneからの通話]Choose.

For message notifications, you need to enable text message forwarding on your iPhone. To do this[設定]>[メッセージ]>[テキストメッセージ転送]Go to and select your Mac from the list of available devices. You’ll need two-factor authentication, but if you haven’t already enabled it, you’ll be prompted to enter a 6-digit activation code on your iPhone that appears on your Mac to allow access to text messages.

