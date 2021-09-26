Mill Valley collaborates with Google researchers for large-scale evacuation drills





Hundreds of volunteers participate in Mill Valley evacuation drills

More than 500 volunteers living in Mill Valley woke up early Saturday morning to participate in what the mayor called a “breakthrough study” to see exactly how quickly the city could evacuate from major roads in the event of a fire emergency. I figured it out. Reported by Emma Goss of KTVU.

The city of Mill Valley has partnered with a team of Google researchers studying evacuation modeling in Mill Valley, a fire-risk area located in a narrow valley. This makes traffic jams more likely when hundreds of cars are needed. To seek refuge.

Elizabeth O’Donnell, who lives in Mill Valley, said, “I have friends who live in the mountains and I think it’s very winding to get off, so I’m a little scared so I’m glad to practice.”

Around 8:30 on Saturday morning, nearly 500 volunteers and 30-40 rescue workers lined up to prepare for an evacuation drill.

“We actually created an easy traffic jam across the Bay Area. We created it intentionally,” said John McCaulejye, Mayor of Mill Valley. “When all the cars were lined up, we all volunteered and there were hundreds or hundreds of inhabitants, so we let go of the cars in the park area. The result was great. It turned out to be much faster than I expected. This proves our concept. “”

The goal was to measure how quickly many cars could evacuate from the main road. The city used local parks and junior high schools as shelters for cars leaving the town. This allows the car to get on the freeway faster.

According to McCawley, the completion time is still being calculated, but it is no exaggeration to say that the car passed a significant number of highways within 10 minutes.

“This shows that the concept is working, and you can plug it into the simulation to find sweet spots such as how fast you can move your car from one place to another.” McCauley said, adding that Google researchers are in charge. Further analysis of the findings from the simulation and from Saturday training.

Around the town, Mill Valley residents say they are ready and even have creative car-free solutions to avoid deadlocks during evacuation.

“In the event of a fire, all these roads will be fully backed up,” said Paul Howe, Mill Valley’s father. “That’s why we have a bike.”

