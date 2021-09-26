Is it a Google ranking factor?





Adding a breadcrumb trail to your website helps Google better understand your content from a hierarchical perspective.

It also helps users understand their current location on the website.

Breadcrumb navigation seems to be good for both Google and users.

But does that mean it has a direct impact on your organic search rankings?

Let’s check.

Claim: Breadcrumb navigation is a ranking factor

Breadcrumbs caught the attention of the SEO community when Google first added it to search results in 2009. At that time, search engines rolled out enhancements to how site hierarchies are displayed in search results.

Prior to the change, Google typically displayed a green web address (URL) at the bottom of each search result to let you know where your users were heading.

The green URL has been replaced with a hierarchy that indicates the exact location of the page on your website (also known as the breadcrumb trail).

Sites that already offer hierarchical bread crumbs in their navigation have benefited from this change because their SERP lists differ from regular search results.

As Aaron Wall explained at the time:

“Each breadcrumb is a clickable link to the relevant page (in some cases, it can increase traffic to the target site) …”

In the years that followed, some SEO experts began to speculate that breadcrumb navigation links could be a ranking factor.

Evidence of breadcrumb navigation as a ranking factor

To understand how the idea of ​​breadcrumb navigation as a ranking factor came about, it’s important to understand how SEO pros at the time approached it.

In the early 2010s, bread crumbs were seen not only as a tool to facilitate website navigation, but also as an internal link structure for optimization.

Josh McCoy provided this tip in the 2010 article “What Google Thinks About Your Site”.

“To create the best process for breadcrumb links, make sure you apply a keyword strategy along with the information architecture of your site content.

The URL structure should include keyword-rich and content-related category / folder naming conventions to ensure that your site’s content falls into the appropriate categories. “

In 2011, Catfish Comstock cited breadcrumb navigation as one of the three key link structures to optimize, along with global navigation templates and “alternative link structures.”

Breadcrumb speculation as an SEO ranking factor was revealed in a 2012 blog post by Matt Green of Ethical SEO Consulting, “Breadcrumb Navigation Links as an Optimization Factor on the Page.”

“The anchor text used in the link remains a substantial ranking factor, despite recent algorithm updates from Google that have been reported to be less important. Breadcrumb navigation is now enabled on the website. If so, an anchor text link will be created on every page of your website to link to your site’s home page.

This is a way for ladies and gentlemen to use breadcrumb links as a positive ranking factor for their target keywords. “

Backlinko’s Brian Dean then included it in Google’s list of 200 ranking elements without providing much explanation or evidence.

Evidence for breadcrumb navigation as a ranking factor

Although the way Google displays search results has evolved over the years, Google still includes breadcrumb trails in its SERPs.

Google recommends that website owners and developers implement a breadcrumb trail, but no one in search engines has recorded it to make sure it’s actually a ranking factor. It is not.

Google’s attitude towards breadcrumb navigation was best acknowledged when Google’s Gary Illyes was asked in 2017. “What is Google’s attitude towards breadcrumb navigation? Do those links pass value? If so, should they?”

We like them. In PageRank calculation etc., it is treated as a normal link.

–Gary Whale Science / Accounting Illyes (@methode) June 22, 2017

In 2021, Google’s John Mueller tweeted that Google uses breadcrumbs for crawling (searching for internal links) and rich results (structured data). He also added that the location of the breadcrumb trail on the web page is “not important to SEO.”

Breadcrumb navigation as a ranking factor: our verdict

Breadcrumbs provide website visitors with a positive user experience and help strengthen the structure of search engine sites.

In addition, breadcrumbs naturally build more internal links, pushing more PageRank to those pages. Bread crumbs can affect CTR, but that’s an indirect benefit.

However, adding breadcrumb navigation to your website’s pages does not guarantee a significant improvement in your ranking. Many websites are ranked very well without the use of breadcrumb trails.

Google also encourages developers and website owners to use breadcrumb trails, but not in terms of SEO or ranking, but in terms of UX and ease of use.

Featured image: Paulo Bobita / SearchEngine Journal

