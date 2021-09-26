Sharing Google’s family library is catastrophic, but only if you make the same mistakes as I do





Google’s Family Sharing offers significant benefits at one sharing cost, including one ad-free Youtube and Youtube Music subscription, and a separate user library (with ads) for Youtube TV. A total of up to 5 people can use PlayPass and Stadia for games, share a Google One storage bank, use a Google Assistant such as Hey Google to force reminders to each other, or send a room to Aiden. You can send a reminder to clean it.

However, today I would like to focus on the less simple aspect of family sharing, depending on how the family library is used. It allows you to share eligible digital purchases in the form of games, apps, movies, TV shows, and books with family groups at no additional cost. One family payment method is also shared, and children must swipe to ask for permission before getting a new item. This is great.

Unfortunately for me, I’ve done something very wrong in the last few years. Launched in 2016, the Family Library got hot shortly after his son was born, and Family Link was released just a year later. Not surprisingly, I didn’t rush to create a Google account to store all of his Paddington and Dr. Seuss audiobooks and put him to sleep every night. I just purchased it with my account.

He set up his Google account and a small Lenovo Chromebook Duet with a family link, so for a variety of reasons he decided to separate all his children’s books, movies and more. I want to give him a sense of responsibility to cast my content without having to look at what I bought, such as age-appropriate fiction novels and PG-13 movies. Family Sharing automatically adds new content to every family member’s account, so I wanted to eliminate the need to manually remove items from my device after I bought them myself. Play store[ファミリー]The section has settings that require you to manually add and remove content, which we’ll discuss later.

Another problem is that I bought things with the wrong account while managing my Google account for many years. As I got older, I found it more important to keep things separate by account based on focus and topic in order to be more productive. Keeping notes, drive files, etc. separate is no longer enough. I want to do the same for music, books, movies, etc. I’m also obsessed with undiagnosed OCD madness levels and data cleanup (what? That’s fun!) Anyway, a breakdown of how to separate Google and personal accounts in the game development studio Is as follows:

Personal Account Faith and Apology Entrepreneurship and Productivity Fiction Poetry Parental Inspiration Cookbook (When I’m Not Using Nest Hub!) Guitar and Songwriting Magic and Misunderstandings and Self-Help Writing and Publishing Company Account Artbook Game Development Reference Guide Comic Book Developer Career Strategy Guide Marketing Graphics and Web

Hopefully, I’ve come to understand the wide gap between two groups of content and why I like to separate them. I use this as an example, whether or not your personal preference is in the book. We’re talking about PlayBooks, the app we use most often to share content in our family library, but we didn’t see how confusing it would be. Yes, it’s probably my fault, but it makes little sense. I continue to return to the idea that Google hasn’t properly configured its services to work between personal work and personal personas. In this case, in addition to my son, my work, and a personal persona.

I understand that there is a licensing issue with content transfer and family sharing is meant to handle this issue, but why can’t I be sure that multiple accounts are the same person? ?? Why can’t I transfer content between a business and personal persona or to my son without leaving it in my original account because this feature was released after I purchased the content in question? Why can’t I add a Google Workspace account to a family group?

Before you say, it’s a business account, not a family, so keep in mind how these types of accounts are integrated into our personal life. I continue to use the term persona because, at least for me, the term persona. My business and personal life are two halves of the same coin, not two separate coins. Maybe that’s because Im is a small business, not a business. In any case, I hope the company takes these things into account.

So the three accounts were completely confused, so I went through the house and cleaned it. Yes, I’m ashamed to admit this, but instead of leaving everything completely confused, I went ahead and removed the content from each library if it was no longer relevant to that account. That means I potentially lost hundreds of dollars in the purchase to tighten things. Yes, you can add or remove individual content from the shared library, but if you purchased with the wrong account, you don’t have the option as mentioned above.

When I deleted the content of one account that was part of a shared library, that ebook or audiobook sample remained in another account. This was frustrating at first because I had to remove hundreds of samples, but then I found that I really liked it. That allowed me to bookmark which content, so I would have to take the time to decide whether to repurchase. Hey, it’s better than a wishlist bookmark. Because I can listen to that sample and add it to the shelf for future consideration.

You’ll need to retrain Google’s recommendation algorithms in these apps to keep pushing the book and tell you that you’re no longer interested in that type of content, which will take some time, but it’s worth it. I think there was. .. The most frustrating thing was that the Play Store family group setting to delete all at once didn’t work and I had to manually delete all the items from the shared library. In other words, I tried it many times in multiple browsers. Google, which is set to stop certain types of family sharing content, is completely disabled.

The lesson of the story is that this should not make the same mistakes I made. Buy business books, technical guides, and business account reference content Buy personal books with your personal account. To save time or avoid setting up a Family Link account, instead of quickly buying children’s books and audiobooks with your account, just handle it. Early on so that your child can digitally ask for permission for new content. When you do, it comes out of the family’s payment method and goes directly into their own library without hassle. Most importantly, if you have multiple accounts signed in to your device, double-check your account with the correct account before making a purchase. Yes, the Play Store has a decent refund policy, but like me, you may not notice it until it’s too late.

I’m not saying that shared libraries are useless to everyone, I’m just saying that depending on who you are and how you’re using them, it feels more of a problem than a solution. .. My hope is that Google will one day find a way to isolate the content after the feature release of the content if it affects users, especially children, in unexpected ways, for individuals throughout their business or personal life. It’s about considering your needs and how they affect you. Another in the Google services ecosystem. Yes, this was mostly my fault, but I still thought it was worth the conversation. If you have any of these issues, or if you don’t care where your content goes as long as you have access to it, please let us know below.

