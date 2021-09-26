KSU spins off its business to advance the software system used by USDA, 37 states





The TOPEKA software developer at Kansas State University, who created the data management system used by the federal government and dozens of states to track nutrition education programs, has set up a company to further commercialize web-based tools.

In 2015, the Faculty of Education, in collaboration with K-State Research and Extension, developed a university-patented Program Evaluation and Reporting System (PEARS). Program assessment data can be entered into PEARS in real time, allowing education professionals and extended managers to: Make timely decisions about the progress, implementation and impact of your nutrition program.

Ernie Minton, Dean of the College of Agriculture and Director of K-State Research and Extension, said the success of PEARS “will undoubtedly pave the way for other innovations born of K-State.” ..

Last year, the USDA selected PEARS as the national reporting system for the Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program Nutrition Education (SNAP-Ed). SNAP-Ed teaches people how to increase the amount of food stamps, how to buy and cook healthy meals, and how to keep your body active.

Over the course of five years, PEARS has been adopted in 37 state SNAP-Ed programs and eight state-wide expansion programs.

A research team in Kansas has set up Canopy, a limited liability company, to serve PEARS clients and deploy software in new markets.

“Our vision is to support social impact programs by providing the technical tools and evaluation resources needed to maximize success,” said Canopy’s president, a member of the group that developed PEARS. Said Aaron Schroeder.

Commercialization of software packages is supported by K-State Innovation Partners, who are committed to corporate involvement and economic development. Ken Williams, Chief Commercial and Licensing Officer at K-State Innovation Partners, provides a blueprint for Canopy’s deployment to collaborate with others on campus in the development of software and service products.

The growth of the canopy has the potential to provide Kansas State University students with internship opportunities for collaboration with researchers and faculty. The canopy also expects to work with local companies in Manhattan.

Jason Smith, Chairman of the Manhattan Regional Chamber of Commerce, said:

