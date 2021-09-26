iPhone 13 Pro Max Impressions, 2022 iPhone 14 Redesign Details





This week: My first thoughts on the iPhone 13 and what that means for the iPhone 14. Also, Microsoft Corp. And Amazon.com Inc. Is planning a number of new devices, Europe is Apple Inc. IPhone charger changes that should have been made many years ago.

starter

First impression: Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is not a big step up. However, the phone is clearly intended to spur upgrades from pre-5G iPhone models and will hold Apple until more important iPhone changes arrive in the coming years.

It’s no exaggeration to say that the iPhone 13 Pro Max has three notable changes compared to its predecessor. A ProMotion screen that can reach a frame rate of 120 Hz, an upgraded camera system, and a more powerful battery. The 20% smaller notch at the top of the display, the slightly brighter screen, and the presence of the A15 chip all feel like a negligible change at this point, at least based on early phone experience.

In my tests, ProMotion was the most noticeable upgrade. Moving the home screen, launching apps, and scrolling are all very smooth. This is a day and night change, and it bothers me that it took Apple so long to implement. Android devices have had these high frame rates for years, and Apple’s own iPad Pro introduced this feature almost four and a half years ago. It’s great on the iPhone.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphone for sale in New York stores.

Photographer: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg

New cameras and software generally meet expectations, but can be refined a bit. Photographic Styles is basically a more advanced filter system, and cinematic mode feels a bit rough at the edges, at least in the first implementation.

I can’t help but I think Apple needs to clean up the software as it has packed so many new features into its camera app in recent years. The current app design released in 2013 before features such as night mode, RAW photos, slow motion, and new features. After eight years, the app will need to be refreshed to accommodate all the new options.

Tests have shown that battery life is as long as it’s advertised on Twitter’s consumer feedback and my own limited-time device. But it’s still in its infancy. The duration of the call is one of the most important aspects of the device, at least for me. I would be happy if I could reach the end of the day without charging my cell phone.

However, while all these features are important, I can’t immediately recommend the iPhone 13 to anyone who owns an iPhone 12. It’s not worth the upgrade unless you get a new model like me at a very big discount (or free). ) Thank you for your strong career incentives this time.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro smartphone.

Photographer: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg

So iPhone 13 is a safe upgrade for anyone with an iPhone 11 or earlier. However, if you have an iPhone 12, it will be difficult to sell. This is a major update with a redesign and 5G support. The latest phones have some tweaks.

Apple will have to become more dramatic in next year’s overhaul, especially as competition intensifies. Samsung Electronics, Google and others are doing their best now. Samsung is pushing for foldable phones, and Apple is working on a unique foldable device that could be released within a few years.

This year’s minor changes also mean that Apple engineers were working behind the scenes on something bigger that took longer. With the iPhone 14, you can expect new entry-level and Pro models, as well as a complete redesign. Until then, enjoy your iPhone 13. Or keep using your iPhone 12.

bench

Will Apple throw away the iPhone’s charging port before it’s forced to change to USB-C?

Last week, the European Union announced a draft rule to move consumer devices to USB-C, a uniform charging standard. Of course, this can be a problem for Apple, which has one of the industry’s most confusing charger strategies.

IPhone and Apple Watch charged with MagSafe Duo.

Photographer: Daniel Acker / Bloomberg

This is a reminder from the August edition of PowerOn that highlights the clutter of Apple’s various connectors.

Lightning: Apple brings Lightning to all iPhones, entry-level iPads (except iPad mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro), iPod touch, and accessories such as Apple TV Remotes, MagSafe Duo, Battery Pack, and all AirPods products. I’m using. And case, and keyboard, mouse, trackpad. USB-C: Apple uses USB-C for its current MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad mini, iPad Pro and iPad Air chargers. MagSafe for iPhone: Last year, Apple launched a large pack of MagSafe chargers for the iPhone 12 line. MagSafe for Apple Watch: The Apple Watch has been using the same MagSafe charger since the first model in 2015, but the next Series 7 can charge the watch faster and has a USB-C on the other end. I have the latest pack. MagSafe for Mac: MagSafe launched a Mac comeback earlier this year with a new round connector on the improved 24-inch iMac. Expect another MagSafe design to be featured in the new MacBook Pro this year.

The Apple Watch isn’t a problem, as the smartwatch isn’t part of the bill and the Mac already has a USB-C port. Most iPad lines also use USB-C, and I could see Apple migrating from Lightning on the base iPad fairly easily. With Mac accessories such as keyboards, trackpads and mice, and Apple TV remotes, the transition from Lightning to USB-C has also been delayed considerably. The problem is with the iPhone and its accessories, including AirPods.

These products can also have a very large installation base, making them difficult to switch. Over 1 billion iPhones are in use. Changing from a 30-pin connector to Lightning 10 years ago was complicated, and the iPhone user base was only a small part of it today. Thousands of Lightning accessories are also used that Apple doesn’t want to confuse customers with dumping.

If Apple makes another connector change, I don’t think it’s USB-C. They go wireless all the time. It’s clearly the future and may seem more appealing than trying to switch from Lightning to USB-C.

Amazon is preparing to unleash a large wall echo and is working on several more devices. Amazon will host the biggest hardware event of the year next week. Last Friday, my colleague Priya Anand and I elaborated on some of the new devices the company is developing.

Sooner or later, it is said that the Echo will come out with a large 15-inch screen designed to be wall-mounted. This device allows you to perform video chats and perform regular Echo Show tasks (watching videos, using Alexa, getting the weather forecast), but is said to be positioned as a “kitchen TV” device. .. This means that it could replace the TVs that many consumers have at their counters. It may also serve as a soup recipe book.

Another new product that may be coming soon is the second version of the company’s flopped Echo Auto. This allows you to turn your car speakers into Alexa devices. Look for new designs and wireless charging support.

Some other devices under development include wearables for kids and seniors, a TV soundbar with a front camera, like the Apple TV / HomePod / FaceTime camera combo version that Apple is cooking. You can hear), and a bunch of next year’s Echo Updates.

The most interesting device and the biggest wildcard is Amazon’s long-standing Vesta domestic robot. Why does someone buy an echo with a screen to follow you around the house? Hit me It also beats Amazon, where employees (up to Jeff Bezos level) question its usefulness. Still, we could see the company launching it as an expensive, low-volume product and making a huge technological leap forward.

Microsoft has updated almost every device it manufactures, but there are still questions about Surface Duo phones. Speaking of new product enthusiasm, look at Microsoft. Last week, we announced updates for Surface Pro, Surface Duo, Surface Go, and Surface Pro X, while an annual new product was announced.

Surface Laptop Studio.

Source: Microsoft Corp.

Perhaps the most interesting new product is the Surface Laptop Studio. It’s basically a laptop version of Surface Studio, a huge desktop that can be used like a tablet by tilting the display down. I don’t know how popular laptop studios are, but it’s great to see companies seize opportunities in this area. This area hasn’t changed much in the last few years.

The studio is impressive, but I still don’t like the Surface Duo very much. I haven’t used the new model yet, but the biggest changes are basically what consumers want. A dedicated camera array on the back of 5G and devices. Still, I don’t particularly think they move the needles.

schedule

Preparing for a New Amazon Device: Amazon is hosting an online virtual event for the press on Tuesday, Pacific Time at 9am. Live broadcast at Bloomberg Terminal. You can also follow us on Bloomberg.com and my Twitter account.

Google’s Pixel 6 with the new Tensor chip.

Google’s Pixel 6 is just around the corner. A few weeks after announcing the smartphone and showing some of its design and new features to me and other media, Google is approaching the October event to showcase its devices and other features to consumers.

The wait for the new MacBook Pro may be almost over. OK, the new MacBook Pro didn’t (as expected) appear in Apple’s September product launch. But it should still start within a few weeks. Apple typically introduces major new Macs in October or November. So stay tuned.

Post-game Q & A

Q: Why are the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max limiting the refresh rate to 60 Hz in third-party apps (excluding scrolling)? Q: Does Apple have a longer Mac upgrade cycle? Or is there a delay due to the pandemic? Q: What’s the latest information on the new MacBook Pro?

