Google Maps users found Kim Jong Un in the heart of Tokyo’s red light district at the Viral Post





EAGLED-EYED Google Maps users have discovered Kim Jong Un in the heart of Tokyo’s red light district.

The North Korean despot was discovered while Reddit users were trolling the streets of the Japanese capital on Google Maps.

3

Can you find out where Kim is in this Google Maps image in Kabukicho, the heart of Tokyo’s red-light district? Credit: Reddit

3

It’s not clear why Kim is on the poster

Kim, who has ruled the hermitage since 2011, appears on the signboard of Kabukicho, the center of the entertainment district in Tokyo, with the stars of Japanese culture.

The area is home to a Japanese mafia called the Yakuza, which is the inspiration for setting up a Yakuza video game where players control gangsters in the fictional city of Kamlocho.

The parking lot was included in the game series, so gamers quickly identified the parking lot.

Some write that “every yakuza player knows the parking lot.”

Another post: “Gangnam Style feat. ILL Kim”, a reference to PSY’s hit 2012 K-Pop.

It’s unclear why Kim appeared in the artwork and who was behind it.

Kim is the third generation of the ruling dynasty, the supreme leader of the country.

Father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung stood in front of him.

In other news, a Japanese court made him appear in front of them next month and faced a demand for compensation by several Korean residents in Japan.

They say they suffered human rights abuses in North Korea.

Earlier this month, the Queen sent a strange message to the dictator to commemorate North Korea’s National Foundation Day.

3

Kim Jong Un recently lost weight and polished his appearance Credit: Credit: Pen News Kim Jong Un will increase uranium production for several days with nuclear weapons after a ballistic missile was launched with a terrifying threat to the west

