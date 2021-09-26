Check out these crazy halo infinite beta bugs





It’s been said over and over again, but video games are very difficult to make and stupid complexity. Therefore, there are always bugs. Some bugs are annoying and ruin the game. Other bugs, such as those in Halo Infinite Beta, are interesting and not easy to see. Let’s take a look at some!

A Halo Infinite beta or technical preview (you have to say your real name at least once, otherwise Halo geeks will come here and yell at me) will occur over the course of a few days. This follow-up to the final beta contains more content, as well as some fixes and changes following player feedback from the first test. So far, things are even better than before. However, there were some bugs, as expected with the software still under development!

My favorite so far is a very popular bug on Reddit and Twitter. Throw a dynamo grenade at a sign on a wet floor and more signs will appear. Probably destroyed, but for some reason the game is creating a wave of yellow signs instead. You can keep throwing dynamos and Halo will just keep producing autographs. Some players filled the room with these things. Wonderful.

please do not worry. There are other videos on YouTube as well.

I was impressed with most of the clips I’ve seen about people running (and exploiting) this bug that Halos’s performance doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all. In my opinion, keep in-game bugs as a setting that you can turn on with your mutator or friends.

Another ridiculous bug that has a far greater impact on gameplay includes people exchanging weapons during melee attacks. This cancels the animation and causes a series of deadly punches.

Well, once again, I see why people want to patch from the main game, but 343 is listening to me: leaving this as an option in the game, my friends and I on an endless wet floor Be able to do stupid and crazy boxing fights in the waves Signs are pouring around us.

Or fix it. Anything is fine.

Halo Infinite will be released for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC on December 8, 2021, and will be available on Microsofts Game Pass on the first day. Campaign cooperation is not included at launch. The 343 plans to add that mode in 2022.

