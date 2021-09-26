Radical cyclists list petrol tax lobbyists at home as gas stations on Google Maps | Gasoline Prices





As a longtime boss of the FairFuel UK organization campaigning against petrol tax increases, Howard Cox is accustomed to criticism from environmentalists and cyclists.

What he didn’t expect was that during the fuel crisis, someone listed Kent’s home address as a gas station on Google Maps.

Do you sell gasoline? He spoke to the Guardian. I panicked because the phone didn’t stop ringing. They typed into a gas station near me, and it came up with a small flag above my house saying the gas station.

He said the reaction on Twitter gave him a clue as to who was responsible: it must be an environmentalist. It was mostly cyclists who laughed at the socks, and I blocked many of them. If I find him, I’m assuming him, but I’m not sure if I can control my behavior. Im was convinced of the radical cyclist.

Cox is currently campaigning against the government’s proposal to ban the sale of new petrol vehicles from 2030. After mobilizing an extensive database of supporters, he claims to have saved 100 billion drivers with planned tax increases and fuel tax increases over the last decade. Work on the government.

Instead, his opponents cost state money that his group, funded by the Road Transport Association and the trading organization Logistics UK, can spend on public services, making people a more environmentally friendly means of transportation. I believe it prevented me from choosing.

Believe it or not, I clean the air and cycle, but I’m a radical [cyclists] According to Cox, he has been ruthlessly attacking me in the last few years. I’m biking, I’m not a scary person, I want to help the environment, I just don’t want the driver to pick up the tabs.

Freedom of driving is important. Im of local communities and public transport is very bad. You need your car

He said it took two hours for his address to be removed from Google Maps. With this incident, he reconsidered whether it was necessary to run a campaign group from a domestic address. I found that I might need a PO Box.

