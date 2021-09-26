How Chinese crackdowns help Indian technology





Tiger Global (alone) invested in more than 25 Indian startups between January and August this year (compared to investing in 18 startups in 2020) and invested in 11 Indian fintechs. Singh, who is also a partner of the Yatra Angel Network Fund, said. Startups for the last two years.

According to Connexdoors’ own research, at least 104 of the 168 global investors in India’s FinTech this year were from the United States and 40 from Asia. Data show that over the past three years, US investor participation in Indian fintech startups has increased by nearly 60%, with large-scale transactions led by Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital and others. Asian investor participation increased by 53%.

Currently, the market to go to is India, said Shin, who spent several months as a student in a Chinese city before the pandemic. He studied the unstructured methods of Mandarin and Middle Kingdom capital markets. Investors are hesitant to go to China (at the moment) and are making big bets on India, a more predictable market. “

It’s not just Shin. The world of Mandarin-speaking Indian venture capital is bustling with speculation of a potential shift in certain foreign investment from China to India. Since the end of last year, China’s President Xi Jinping has strengthened the state’s grip on China’s private sector, which contributes more than 60% to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the world’s second-largest economy. The ongoing Chinese Checkers game between the state and China’s strong tech companies will help Xis Gambit gain a large influx of foreign investment into India, at least until the dust subsides. It inevitably raises questions. Not only is India a relatively stable alternative, but it is also home to the fast-growing digital economy, with an estimated 750 million Indians already online, including about 360,000. Includes 10,000 online learners.

Since the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) silenced Alibaba founder Jack Ma last year, fined more than $ 2 billion and terminated the $ 34 billion initial public offering (IPO) on Ant Financial Group. , “Xis’s retaliation for the chaotic expansion of capital” is steadily expanding. January.

Some overseas IPOs of Chinese companies have been suspended as antitrust and data security promotion in Beijing targets some of the world’s largest e-commerce, edtech, fintech and ridehailing brands. increase. Meanwhile, in India, the IPO market is on fire, with blockbuster lists like Zomato Ltd raising as much as $ 1.26 billion.

High tech giant

The crackdown (against digital economies) now seems to be a case of China’s tech giant becoming too powerful, Rebecca Fanin said in an email. Fannins’ book Tech Titans of China illustrates the economic and political rise of Chinese technology superpowers such as e-commerce giant Alibaba and software giant Tencent. Big tech. These giants and more Chinese companies lost more than $ 1 trillion in valuation within a few months. Bloomberg reported that Tencent alone lost $ 388 billion in market capitalization as Chinese companies disappeared from the top 10 shares in the world. Ride Hailing Giants Diddy has been banned from the app store and is currently undergoing cybersecurity reviews.

At the same time, unrelated to the tech sector, China’s real estate sector could spill over into the economy as Evergrande, the country’s largest real estate developer, is tackling a $ 300 billion debt crisis. Caused the story.

Will China’s loss benefit India? Insiders predict that India will have more investment opportunities in the coming years, but emphasize that it is too early to clearly link the global investment trends of two different technologies. They say that the accelerated digitization of the Indian economy and the continued separation of Sino-US relations will continue to be the bigger factors behind the gold rush of Indian start-ups and tech stocks. Rajivsri, managing partner of Orios Venture Partners in Mumbai, said foreigners are wary of investing in Chinese companies because of these recent crackdowns. However, it is uncertain whether it is a direct opportunity for India. Opportunities come from our own innate strengths and we don’t need Philip from China, but it helps. “

Undoubtedly, there are business opportunities to benefit from losses in China, said Santosh Pai, a partner at law firm Link Legal Law India Services. The law firm’s global clients include several companies in China. However, it will take a year or two before the effects of China become apparent. Indian educational technology companies will be accepted in more Western countries. US funds will also reduce investment in China and increase investment in India, while diversifying into Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Sino-US tensions will continue to be the number one reason for such a shift. “

Invest in india

According to a report on the Indian market released in August by the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) and Ernst & Young, investments made in Indian start-ups in the first half of 2021 exceeded those made in 2020. .. According to the report, Indian start-ups raised $ 17.2 billion in investment from January to July this year, compared to $ 11.1 billion in the previous year. It said that 8% of the world’s unicorn technology centers are based in India.

The startup has already won 443 transactions this year. Sanjay Mehta, founder of 100X.VC in Mumbai, says it’s already happening on the market. Mehta gave the example of the Silicon Valley-based Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) fund. The fund is currently considering investing in India for the first time. According to Meta, India is seen as a more stable economy than China and has a large alternative consumer base. FinTech and Edtech in India have more funding opportunities. It will be bullish for the next five to seven years. “

India in July surpassed China in monthly venture capital trading for the first time since 2013, according to media-reported Preqin data. India received $ 7.9 billion worth of investment in July this year, compared to $ 4.8 billion in China.

For example, e-commerce giant Flipkart raised $ 3.6 billion in July, worth $ 37.6 billion. Currently, Ora Electric Mobility is reportedly busy raising $ 1 billion. This year, over 20 new Indian unicorns have been created. It is estimated that India has created 65 unicorns. According to data compiled by analyst-led platform Traxn, there are 170 in China.

However, some funding announcements made this year will reflect the deals underway for months long before Beijing moves to put China’s tech sector under political control.

Best time in Byjus

Beijing is particularly struggling with China’s $ 100 billion education and engineering sector. CPC is determined to make education more affordable and comprehensive. Online tutoring companies are no longer able to make a profit, go public or receive foreign investment. It’s no coincidence that India’s education and engineering sector has been booming lately. According to a report by IVCA-PGA Labs released last December, in education engineering, Indian start-ups exceeded $ 2 billion in 2020 and reached $ 535 million in 2019.

Inside Byjus in Bangalore, India’s most valuable start-up, Anita Kishore now predicts that more edtech unicorns will join the current four groups. As Chief Strategy Officer, Kishore is a global deal maker for a $ 16.5 billion educational technology company that acquired nine companies this year. She pointed out that the market is liquid, and that the influx of world capital into countries that “act as catalysts” will create more $ 1 billion worth of educational technology unicorns or private companies.

Since last year, Byjus has raised more than any other educational technology company in India, and plans to raise another $ 400- $ 600 million, according to a Bloomberg report. The IPO is expected to hit the market next year.

Kishore emphasized that covid-19 is a major inflection point in India’s education and engineering industry. Indian companies now have the opportunity to take the education and engineering industry to the world level, “said Kishor, adding that the future looks promising, especially with the widespread media acceptance over the past year and a half. .. Following their path are companies such as Unacademy Group, an educational technology company that recently raised $ 440 million.

Chinese capitalism

A troubled Chinese entrepreneur sought business advice from Beijing’s Global Times editor Hu Xijin last month. No matter how successful, entrepreneurs must remain humble, firmly support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, comply with laws and regulations, and have a determined and positive energy in advancing CPC policies, principles and policies. Must be. After the conversation, I wrote on the party’s mouthpiece. Compared to the West, capital cannot control the country, and in China “should not affect politics,” he added.

Chinese domestic political observers believe that economic turmoil will continue for at least the next year. Beijing will replace security guards for party positions at the 20th National Party Convention, scheduled for October-November 2022. next year. There are signs that Xi wants to continue his next term as party prime minister, paving the way for weakening critics.

Slicant Condapali, a professor of Chinese studies at the East Asian Studies Center at the University of Javaharlal Nehru, linked the timing of the capitalist crackdown to an intensifying faction struggle within the party for the 2022 Grand Finale. I will run for all party positions next year. ” He moved from anti-corruption campaigns to cracking down on regulation, silenced critics in the business lobby and cultural industry. “

Whatever the outcome of next year’s leadership succession, the Chinese economy is unlikely to recover easily. Xi could push the country towards a volatile inheritance crisis that could seriously impact international order and global commerce. “

In July, Mr Nishi declared that the $ 15 trillion economy had gained a modestly prosperous social status, as the party planned. Modernization”. Alibaba and Tencent have signaled the state to be acquiesced by leading donation efforts with promises of $ 15.5 billion and $ 7.7 billion, respectively. China has announced a new stock exchange in Beijing to expand funding, demonstrating that the party will promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

From now until November next year, Xi will inspire as many nationalists as possible to consolidate his position and we look forward to this continuing, “said Orios Venture Partners Sri.

Investors avoid China until clarity and transparency are gained, “100X.VCs Mehta believes. China’s reputation is problematic for investors around the world. China underestimates the crackdown, but funds are well aware that doing business in China is becoming difficult. “

Chinese executives aren’t in a hurry so far as they lie low and compete for time while waiting for the political storm to subside. Asked about the possibility of a venture capital stream being diverted from China to India, a Beijing executive sent a text message saying, “Nothing will happen.”

Reshma Patil is the author of Strangers through the Border: Indian Encounters in Boomtown China.

