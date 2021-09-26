Solving Indian Innovation Puzzles-The New Indian Express





In his recent interactions with technical institutions, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to prepare young people for continued turmoil and change with the Fourth Industrial Revolution in mind. It is based on India’s prior commitment to pioneer innovation at the ground level. Insights from behavioral economics can fine-tune India’s innovation in addition to helping solve India’s innovation puzzles. Method is as follows.

As highlighted in the recent Economic Survey 2020-21, India’s innovation puzzle shows that Indian companies are performing poorly compared to other top 10 peers (in domestic R & D). It accounts for 37% of total spending). Economy (average 68%). This means that India will perform less than expected in terms of innovation, despite the country’s companies having ample access to equity finance and generous tax incentives than other countries. I am contributing.

At the enterprise level, first of all, prior commitment to innovation helps to overcome uncertainty avoidance and promote a long-term outlook for making innovative R & D investments. For example, Google has adopted the 70/20/10 model, pre-committing 70% of projects to core business, 20% of projects to core business, and 10% not to core business. increase. This allocates time, resources, and opportunities to new innovations, ensuring that they grow into a core business of the future.

Second, it will help to establish social norms of innovation. Google has launched a 20% project, allowing employees to spend 20% of their paid time on their personal innovative projects. These default innovation times for highly skilled and creative employees allow them to opt out, allowing them to be creative without being forced to do so.

Third, providing employees with a platform for regularly discussing and collaborating on innovative ideas can create a behavioral bias in their minds about innovation. By welcoming and implementing new ideas, you can generate even more innovative behavior from your employees.

Fourth, companies not only offer competitive paid packages, but also attract highly skilled and creative employees and staff by providing an exciting, fulfilling and comfortable working environment. You can minimize turnover and increase efficiency. Highly coveted Silicon Valley employers are known for having office campuses that meet the social needs of their employees, making their workspaces an extension of their home environment. This supports these companies and creates a fixed bias in the minds of employees, especially new employees. In addition, it encourages employees to spend more time in the workplace, increasing the potential for creative collaboration.

On the policy front, by emphasizing and publicizing Innovate India, the mental model that innovation is essential for survival and prosperity, regardless of future challenges (including pandemics), is in the minds of Indians. Can be created.

Second, companies can crowdsource solutions to some of their complex challenges and reward the best of them. The widespread publicity of innovation awards given to businesses, higher education institutions, practitioners and students, and the innovations awarded to them, can help further enhance people’s imagination. This emphasizes innovative social norms and encourages further innovation.

Third, disclosing the successful results of Indian innovation and repeatedly strengthening them will help overcome the failure bias of people’s minds (predisposition to expect defeat). For example, with the successful development of India’s unique Covid vaccine, the manufacturing sector has successfully scaled up its production process, saving millions of lives worldwide as the second largest supplier of PPE kits. The success of these and other Indian innovations needs to be widely publicized. This allows people to believe in the power of innovation and the value of such innovation, which creates a virtuous circle.

Fourth, by trying the default options of pursuing one internship (including non-technical education) at the university and acknowledging the achievements of this hands-on training component, students gain valuable work experience and the real world. You will be able to better understand your needs and actively practice critical thinking. Choose a curriculum and acquire the necessary skills.

In summary, economic theory emphasizes the important role of technological progress in economic growth. India, like the PPP conditions, needs to boost innovation, especially by the business sector, to get on a higher growth trajectory to become the third largest economy on a US dollar basis today. Behavioral economics helps fine-tune India’s innovation.

(Views are personal)

Neha Singh Indian Economic Service (2015) Executive Officer

