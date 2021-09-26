Facebook wearable glasses could succeed where Google Glass flops





Facebook recently announced the long-awaited wearable sunglasses that allow you to record video from the user’s perspective. Despite many of our legitimate squeaky reactions to this new product, one of Facebook’s decisions at this launch could succeed where Google Glass fails.

Facebook took a page from the business school curriculum and partnered with Ray-Ban to take an effective approach to its launch. This is a good lesson for all new product managers to remember.

To best understand this, you must first revisit Google Glass. It was launched in 2011 as a prototype for only some users. Consistent with Google’s approach to beta releases at the time, these users paid $ 1,500 for the opportunity to play and test what they looked and felt like the future.

Despite being named one of Time magazine’s best inventions of the year, Google Glass was full of problems and highly unfinished products. Many have previously commented that one of Google Glass’s major failures was a classic example of announcing a new technology without a clear use case. What did people do with Google Glass?

Another important aspect of the launch of Google Glass was that the product was designed in-house and marketed by a somewhat unintentional public relations campaign led by co-founder Sergey Brin. .. In effect, Google was surfing on the wave of success, offering new toys that seemed inevitable but had no clear use.

Fast forward earlier this month. Facebook has launched new wearable sunglasses that are quickly and often compared to Google Glass. The question for everyone (except if the person next to me records me without my permission) is whether Facebook’s attempt fights like Google Glass. However, the decision to partner with top sunglasses maker Ray-Ban to take advantage of one of the most famous brands, Wayfarer glasses, as real wearables are likely to make the Facebook version a success.

Facebook, like many large tech companies, is more than a decade old, but you need to look for the edge of innovation to prevent products and services from aging the platform. This means that many of the product launches Facebook is considering require navigating the unknown, not the dangerous or unknown. What’s the difference?

The problem facing Facebook and many tech futurists is what many call Knightian Uncertainty. In 1921, Frank Knight published a study highlighting the important differences between risk and uncertainty. The risk for the four tech companies is revenue management to ensure that market share continues to outpace Google during next year’s Facebook advertising revenue growth.

Both companies have a proven track record of revenue growth, so some historical data can be used to make fairly good forecasts for the future. The point here is that forecasting tools have strengths that can be used to make decisions.

Now, comparing that situation to the success of Facebook Glass is a completely different situation. What historical records can you draw from? Will demand be similar to the first year’s Apple Watch? Or will it be like the Zune that Microsoft is trying to compete with the iPod? Importantly, the demand for this product is unknown, and predictions in unknown situations, also known as Knightian uncertainty, are of little value.

So why is Facebook more successful? Facebook is no longer a startup, but it has taken advantage of major entrepreneurial methods to increase opportunities. In short, by partnering with Ray-Ban, we took an effective approach to launching Facebook glasses.

Google tried to invent a new eyeglass design with imagination about what people wanted, but Facebook took advantage of a design that already had some certainty. When businesses and entrepreneurs launch new products and services, collaboration is an important way to control the outcome when forecasting tools fail. Entrepreneurship is an entrepreneurial way of encouraging entrepreneurs to take advantage of aspects that are or may be under their control.

You do this by starting with who you are, what you know, and who you know. Instead of trying to predict what people would like with eyeglasses, Facebook chose to leverage the know-how of the biggest players on the market instead of learning how to sell those eyeglasses.

Facebook has advanced the unknown by finding acquaintances who can help overcome the significant uncertainties of new products. For that reason alone, it has a better chance of success.

Ultimately, innovations in new consumer products are incredibly uncertain (no risk) and most fail. So while Ray-Ban’s partnership can easily fail many other parameters, like a good entrepreneur, Facebook leverages a major entrepreneurial approach to product launch. Increased the chances of success and increased opportunities.

