Electronic music label Monstercat launches its own NFT platform





Mark B., Tech Times, September 26, 2021 12:09 pm

Electronic music label and leader in music and innovation, Monstercat will mark its history by becoming the first record label to launch its own digital collector (NFT) platform.

The new announcement is the latest after the music label released multiple NFT collections earlier this year and now begins with the iconic Constellations Pack. The latest NFT set “ODYSSEY Auction” was created by Argentine artist José Delbo and Portuguese musician RAC.

(Photo: Monstercat)

Read more: Burger King launches new NFT campaign on Sweet

Monstercat idols and relics

Monstercat will release IDOLS on September 28th. This is a 3D model that acts like a “virtual jukebox” with a blockchain and can activate Monstercat NFT in various distributed metaverses in both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (AR). VR).

The new NFT platform is supported by the digital art online auction platform Nifty Gateway and the trading platform OpenSea. Collectors can integrate IDOLS into various virtual realms such as Decentraland, creation suites such as Blender, and social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram. IDOLS is available as an open edition of Nifty Gateway starting at $ 199 and is limited to one per purchaser.

Later this year, Monstercat is also considering rolling out its own digital collection platform, RELICS. This project will sell NFTs with the same name. Both IDOLS and RELICS are designed to work together. For example, IDOLS is a “virtual jukebox” and RELICS acts as a “virtual disk” that can be played on them. Each RELIC contains a full-length Monstercat track with the corresponding visuals (all in NFT format). Owners can play songs without worrying about the Metaverse DMCA policy. In addition, you will have the opportunity to unlock future rewards and features for holding your RELICS collection.

These innovations make Monstercat the first record label to launch its own NFT platform with digital collections directly from its own catalog. In addition, IDOLS will serve as the first 3D model and AR integration at Nifty Gateway.

About Monstercat

Founded in 2011 in Waterloo, Canada, Monstercat has become one of the largest and most influential independent record labels. Since its inception, the record label has expanded its global footprint to offices in Singapore and Los Angeles. Backed by passionate employees, creative and aspiring artists, and enthusiastic fans around the world, Monstercat shows that independent labels also have the ability to rethink and reshape the music industry. I’m continuing.

In addition to music production, release and distribution, Monstercat is expanding into apparel, live event hosting, game partnerships and synchronous transactions. The music label hosts more than 100 events in 16 countries and hosts shows and stages at some of the world’s largest festivals, including Amsterdam Dance Week, Miami Music Week and Tomorrowland. Monstercat also hosts its own homemade festival called “Compound” that attracts thousands of fans to Vancouver to celebrate community, art, music and more.

Related article: Tech Startup Raises Largest Series A Funding in NFT History

It was published in TechTimes.

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/265862/20210926/electronic-music-label-monstercat-launch-nft-platform.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos