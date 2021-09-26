Google Kendall Square-Boston Globe





To understand what’s going on there and what the plans are to bring people back to their vast urban campus, I oversee the four site leaders, Matthew Gray and Tarisason. We talked to one of Kate Alessi and Rich Minor. Co-founder of Android, a startup that Google acquired in 2005 to enter the mobile operating system business. (Most of Android’s employees were based in Silicon Valley, but miners persuaded Google to start hiring in Cambridge and led them to set up their first office within the Cambridge Innovation Center.)

What is Google doing in Cambridge?

Cambridge has grown to be one of the largest Google sites outside Mountain View headquarters. Employees here are working on a variety of products that users see, such as YouTube ads. There are also products that aim to make the product work better behind the scenes, such as transcoding software that allows you to play YouTube videos in all. From mobile phones to TVs.

Minor, who previously worked on education-related projects at Google and is now part of Google Classroom, is the Chief Technology Officer of the Android Tablet Business. Through COVID, he says, he has seen a significant acceleration in tablet adoption. In the past, you may have used your tablet primarily to consume content, but now more and more people are using it for work or school, and adding keyboards and styli. Miner says his team is working to enable the Android operating system to support larger screen sizes, multitasking, better widgets, and home screen navigation.

Sason oversees a team that works with Google software developers to support the experiment. According to Sason, when developing new features, Google tends to put them in front of users to see what they often call A / B testing. The company ran these tests more than 400,000 times last year, Sason said. It can also involve shifting the button in an imperceptible way that encourages the user to click the button more, but when someone enters the query, information about COVID symptoms from a trusted source at the top of the results page. Some are more prominent, such as offering. Is ____ a symptom? COVID?

Engineering Director Gray is teaming up with members from Cambridge, Tokyo and Mountainview to improve the capabilities of the Google search engine to better understand the information they are looking for. Recently, he says, it has helped surface relevant, high-quality, and reliable COVID information. We are also building deep learning software that can train you to understand the different meanings of a particular word in different contexts. For example, the word bark has a different meaning in the context of a tree than in the context of a dog.

Alessi is the latest Google Cambridge site reader to play that role in 2019. She oversees a team that works with advertisers and agencies to create YouTube ad formats. One example is a 6-second long ad, which is much shorter than the traditional 30-second spot that has been broadcast on television for a long time. Alessi realized that a 30-second ad wasn’t the best experience from the user’s point of view. This is especially true if it was run in front of a YouTube video that is only one minute long. After extensive research to balance the needs of users and advertisers, YouTube launched the 6-second format in 2017. It cannot be skipped and will be played before the video.

Other teams in the Google Cambridge office have added products such as Google Travel Trip Planning Services, which includes COVID-related notifications about visits to specific locales, and Google News, a website and mobile app that collects news from various outlets. It is working.

What was remote work like in your company?

Before the pandemic, Google employees, called employees, were already accustomed to working with distant colleagues via email, instant messaging, and video conferencing. As a result, adaptation to working full-time at home was quick.

Google’s office culture relies heavily on benefits such as free massage, coffee bars, beach volleyball courts and lap pools in Silicon Valley. In the early stages of the pandemic, Miner said the company provided a budget for employees to equip their home offices with the equipment they needed, such as better chairs and additional monitors. There was also an organized class with videos on topics such as how to bake bread, how to make robots, and how to carry out various home renovation projects. (The Glaze team sent samples to Google employees’ homes in advance to hold a chocolate tasting event online.) A series of real-time talks gave employees racial justice, violence against Asians, and more. I was able to discuss social issues. Sason said: These were conversations that took place in campus cafes and microkitchens, and there was no place in the virtual environment.

Miner said that Cambridge site leaders had higher attendance than those held on campus when they held all hand meetings for employees in the last 18 months.

However, Sason states that working from home is difficult in many ways. There are several benefits to working from home, such as reducing commuting and spending more time with your family. But it’s also incredibly challenging. Burnout is high, stress is real, and work-life balance is very difficult.

How will Google’s return to office plan be implemented?

Since June, vaccinated Google employees have been able to book workspaces and enter the Cambridge Complex. Although the capacity is limited, some benefits are back, including a free lunch. Some employees take advantage of quiet space and strong internet access for their work, says Miner.

However, most of the site leaders visited the campus in June to check the construction, but they didn’t show up to work there on a regular basis. I don’t enter the room very intentionally, Sason says. Because I don’t want to set the accidental tone that employees should be in the office. Miner added that he heard the sensitivity of the chain up and down. When I come in, there will be downward pressure to make others feel they need to come in.

In August, Google CEO Sundar Pichai changed the company’s reinstatement plan from October this year to January 2022. However, it still does not return to its previous state on weekdays. Employees are expected to work three days in the office and two days at home. (People who want to spend every day on campus can do that.) Workers who prefer to abandon their commute permanently, or who have moved to distant settlements, are offered the option of being remote only. .. But even they are expected to go to Google’s office for occasional meetings. The company is also creating more part-time roles to enable a more diverse pool of candidates, Sason says.

All site leaders admit that there were benefits in the era of remotework, but they seem to have a unified policy on the benefits of returning employees to Kendall Square.

We strongly believe in the office environment, says Alessi. She has three children at home and appreciates being able to take a break from her commute.We can certainly get our job done [remotely].. We are productive. However, it’s very difficult to maintain the energy you get when you’re with your colleagues in Google’s office. She says it has been difficult for young employees to get mentorship and career advice from experienced colleagues over the past year and a half.

Gray says he missed the time spent in Google’s microkitchen, as well as a free treat. You can stock snacks in your kitchen, he says. But in the office, you see colleagues who don’t necessarily have to interact with you on a regular basis.

The benefits of contingency can be as difficult to quantify as the benefits of meeting in person compared to using Google Meet, a corporate video conferencing product. However, Google has invested heavily in adding to the Kendall Square campus throughout the pandemic. Of course, unless the development of the new COVID-19 pushes the date back again, we will start asking people to return to Kendall Square on a regular basis in January.

Being able to work directly is a way for us to build a successful community and a successful product, Sason says.

Scott Carsner can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ ScottKirsner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/09/26/business/googling-kendall-square/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos