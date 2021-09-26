SA Startup Week aims to attract more entrepreneurs and businesses to the technology community.





San Antonio The San Antonio technology community grows and evolves each year as more companies and entrepreneurs call Alamo City their hometown.

To help these businesses and businesses grow in the region, SA Startup Week will be held in San Antonio from October 11th to 22nd. According to its website, the event is a free, multi-day conference that brings together over 2,000 Texas entrepreneurs, hustlers, and changemakers.

Dax Moreno, Managing Director of SA Startup Week, joined Leading SA on Sunday to discuss San Antonios’ technical environment and industry outlook.

I describe it as diverse in several different areas of strength. For those who are developing software applications etc. while still finding themselves and growing common technologies, there are some really really great and powerful teams. According to Moreno, Port San Antonio is a man who does great things with innovation and deep technology.

advertisement

The downtown tech community around Geekdom is also growing rapidly.

According to Moreno, we have TRTF Building Life Sciences, which attracts some amazing and amazing companies to build and grow their businesses here in San Antonio.

We asked Moreno what makes San Antonio different from other destinations for tech companies. This is what he had to say:

We are resilient. It has amazing adaptability. Also, we are really great thinkers, performers and builders. The way I lay it out for everyone is that there are no people in San Antonio. I think they only play that single role when they do their jobs and when they do their jobs. They usually find other ways to support their team or business by doing other things around them or stepping into other roles. If you sell a little, you’re going to do a little marketing. If you are coding, you will help with some architectures. Moreno said he was very focused on building and doing good things with his teammates.

advertisement

Like most cities and industries, the pandemic was tough, but San Antonio continues to find ways to pivot and grow.

The last 18 months have been difficult. There is no way around it. It certainly had an impact. What was really great was that it was also time for the exam. I think many companies have found great pivots to not only keep their businesses running, but to find ways to thrive, find new ways, build new products to reach new audiences, and maintain their capabilities. To sell and deliver value to clients or markets. Moreno said he worked really hard to highlight these stories during Startup Week last October.

Startup Week is just a few weeks away, and Moreno said it could be a great opportunity for the city of Alamo.

What I really wanted this year was to invite more people to see what’s happening at the startup. And it’s not just a big focus on tech startups. Many people make products and consumer goods. According to Moreno, it attracted people coming from Austin and elsewhere to talk to. I hope more people will appear and get involved. I was going to meet again in person with a lot of social distance … but this is an opportunity for us to get together.

advertisement

You can see a full interview with Moreno in the video player above.

Details of KSAT:

Copyright 2021-KSAT All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2021/09/26/sa-startup-week-aims-to-attract-more-entrepreneurs-companies-to-tech-community/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos