



Thanks to Google Play, there are many things that can finally be accessed on the Galaxy Watch 4. Gboard to improve voice input, various apps and watch faces, Google Pay for Wear OS. Samsung Pay itself is fine, but Google Pay is more widely available and already has the card information purchased on Google Play. Perhaps you also have your card information. So setting up Google Pay on your Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Android smartwatch and very easy.

How to set up Google Pay on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

As a reminder, Google Pay requires a lock screen on your watch, just as you need a lock screen when using it on your smartphone. Therefore, you only need to unlock the watch when you put it back on your wrist after removing it for charging, showering, or other unnecessary activities (such as pumpkin guts or turkey dressing). ..

Open the Google Play app on your Galaxy Watch. Four. Tap the search icon.

Speak or enter Google Pay.

Source: Tap the Android Central submit / search icon. Tap Google Pay.[インストール]Tap.

[開く]Tap.

Source: AndroidCentral If Google Pay is already set up on your smartphone, the card will be automatically imported and you’re done. If you need to enter the card manually, tap the plus icon. Switch to your mobile phone.[新しいカードを追加]Tap.[詳細を手動で入力]Tap. Please enter your card information.[保存]Tap. If you receive an inquiry from a bank, please use the two-element code to verify your identity.[完了]Tap.

This completes all the settings and adds the card to your watch. However, unlike Samsung Pay, Google Pay cannot be opened by pressing a dedicated button, so if you want easier access, you can set Google Pay as a double-click shortcut, even if the screen is off. , If you are using another app, Google Pay is always just a click click.

What cards can I use with Google Pay on Wear OS?

I would like to be able to use all the cards I put in Google Pay on my wrist, but unfortunately that is not the case. Currently, you can use debit and credit cards with Google Pay on Wear OS, but not for boarding passes, public transport cards, Walt Disney World annual passes, and more. PayPal is also not available.

We hope that the Google Pay for Wear OS will be upgraded to support these features, and eventually Apple Pay will be able to handle them easily, but at least pay by wrist without digging into your smartphone every time. I can.

Countries supported by Google Pay on Wear OS

Currently, there are 37 countries where Google Pay is available on Wear OS.

Australia Austria Belgium Brazil Bulgaria Canada Chile Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hong Kong Hungary Ireland Italy Latvia Lithuania New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russia Singapore Slovakia Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Ukraine Arab Emirates United Kingdom United Kingdom United States

Google is getting better for more countries these days, but it’s a long and tedious process like the ones related to finance.

Easy digital payment Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The best combination of Samsung and Google

Samsung and Google have worked together on Galaxy Watch 4 to ensure a smooth experience of Samsung’s sophisticated features and Google’s vast number of apps and services. This was the first Android smartwatch with both Samsung Pay and Google Pay, and finally you can choose contactless payment.

