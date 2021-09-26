32 Attorney Generals, including Utah, Call on Parliament to Modernize Antitrust Law





More than 30 Attorney Generals across Salt Lake City, Utah, are calling on Congress to modernize antitrust laws, some of which could mean changing the way tech companies deliver their products and services. I have.

Jennifer Huddleston, Director of Technology and Innovation Policy at the American Action Forum, said: -Load the app and make it out of the box and ready to use the way many consumers expect. Similarly, you may be concerned about the sales capabilities of Amazon and its generic products. “

The overall idea of ​​current antitrust law is to protect consumers, and in most cases lawmakers focus on whether consumers are being harmed by anti-competitive behavior.

But lawyers say they don’t just stick to it, they want to control large tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.

In their letter, they “want to protect consumers from illegal and irresponsible mergers and business practices, and promote competition and innovation.”

This basically prevents tech companies from getting too big and swallowing small companies, as Facebook did on Instagram and Whatsapp, and new tech products that grow and benefit all of us. It means making sure there is room to make.

When asked why Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes supported the promotion of antitrust modernization, his office replied: It is changing and there is room for stronger antitrust enforcement. “

“It would be interesting to see what happens next for many of these proposals, because I think they have expressed considerable concern about the potential impact they have on consumers,” said Huddleston. “.

So far, six antitrust bills (HR 3825, HR 3816, HR 3826, HR 3849, HR 3843, and HR 3460) have been proposed, but none have been submitted to the House of Representatives or the Senate to vote.

The six bills are:

The letter to Congress was led by Attorney General Phil Weiser of Colorado, Douglas Peterson of Nebraska, Letitia James of New York, and Herbert H. Slatery III of Tennessee.

Participants included California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina and North Dakota. , Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin.

