A black Google employee said he was “escorted” from the campus by security because he “did not believe” he was working there, the report said.





Getty Images

Black Google’s product manager said in a viral tweet last week that he was stopped by security and work.

The employee said, “Someone called me a guard because I didn’t believe I was an employee.”

A Google spokesman told Forbes that they “take the concerns very seriously” of the workers.

For more articles, please visit the Insider home page.

A black Google employee said he was stopped by security at his job after someone reported him.

According to Forbes, the company’s associate product manager and recent graduate of Harvard University, Angel Onuoh, stopped him when the guards stopped and didn’t believe he was working for the company. bottom.

“I was biking around Google’s campus and called for security because someone didn’t think I was an employee,” Onuoha said in a viral tweet posted on September 20. .. “

Two days later, Onuoha tweeted that Security “was robbed me of my ID badge later that day and was told to call Security if something went wrong.”

“And that was after I hugged me for 30 minutes, so I couldn’t get on the bus and go home,” he added.

According to Onuoha’s LinkedIn profile, he works at Google’s Mountain View office in California.

Google and Angel didn’t immediately respond to insider requests for comment. However, a Google spokeswoman told Forbes that he “takes this employee’s concerns very seriously” and contacted him about the case.

A spokeswoman told Forbes, “The employee learned that there was a problem with the badge due to an administrative error and asked the reception team for help. After the problem could not be resolved, he asked the security team to investigate. Please help us solve the problem. “

The statement continues as follows: “In a broader sense, one recent step to reduce the occurrence of badges is to clarify that employees should leave the investigation of this type of access concern to the security team. Our goal is to make Google a comprehensive workplace for all employees and to increase their sense of belonging, “says Forbes.

The story continues

As insiders previously reported, black Google employees said they were dissatisfied with the company’s response to the protests during a nationwide protest of anti-racism last year. And in 2019, a former employee said in a memo that included three ways the company could improve its diversity and inclusiveness efforts, “I didn’t stop feeling the burden of being black on Google.” rice field.

According to a Gallup report released in 2020, one in four black workers has faced discrimination at work in the past year. Since the pandemic, many colored workers have stated that they prefer to work from home rather than dealing with direct microaggression in the office.

Read the original Insider article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/black-google-employee-said-escorted-183630203.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos