Economic Surveillance Q & A: Mitchell Pham, Technology Industry Entrepreneur

Mitchell Pham is co-founder and director of software developer CodeHQ and chairs the Digital Council of Aotearoa. He emigrated to New Zealand as a refugee from Vietnam.

Fam states that one of his greatest concerns is that New Zealand is not fully involved internationally.

How do you think the New Zealand economy is currently tracking?

I have a complicated view. Living in Auckland, the impact of the blockade on the economy is clear. The blockage is also having a major impact on mental health, affecting the productivity of those who can work from home.

New Zealand needs to work really hard to let the world know that we are open to business, says Mitchell Fam.

Many non-Auckland companies also rely on Auckland operations. Areas that rely on some industries, such as Queenstown, have also been poorly addressed under the blockade.

Internationally, it was perceived as a closed fortress while the rest of the world was open to business. Their economy is on track and in some cases has returned strongly after Covid-19.

Check out the World’s Fair in Dubai next month. Over the next six months, 192 countries will showcase potential investors, government officials and corporate decision makers with the best innovations and products, but many of New Zealand’s top companies aren’t there.

That said, despite all fate and darkness, digital opportunities in the New Zealand market are bigger than ever.

Opportunity is not just about surviving Covid-19. If we open New Zealand more to the world and continue to drive digital transformation and new innovations, it will be very economically successful.

What are you most interested in right now?

One of my biggest concerns is that New Zealand is not fully involved internationally.

We lack the ability to reach and compete on an international scale, and many appear to be approaching innovative ways to solve these challenges, such as outsourced software development.

Our big skill gaps and deficiencies (especially in the areas of technology and digital) mean that we can’t accelerate digital transformation and new innovations without looking further into the answers.

At the same time, international talent cannot be transferred to New Zealand due to the closed borders. As a result, domestic companies are only poaching staff to each other. It didn’t actually increase capacity or increase productivity.

What did you tell us about the New Zealand economy last year?

First, we rely heavily on international trade and talent. The over-reliance on immigrants to supply our talents, and the assumption that all our talents need to be on land, is our assumption that we will compete with digital trading on the world stage. It affects your ability.

As you can see, the moment the border was closed, traditional supply stopped and we are now facing an extreme labor shortage.

But this is not necessarily new. Before the pandemic, we were already lacking in talent. In reality, a country of our size never produces enough talent to keep up with our own speed of innovation and aspirations for ambitious growth.

Instead of delaying or curbing our aspirations, we need to not only improve the skills of New Zealanders, but also open our hearts to how to work with offshore talent.

To truly address these shortfalls, a balanced approach is needed that combines domestic talent development, migrant international talent attraction, and internationally based talent utilization.

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about this year’s economy? Why?

I’m optimistic. As a society, we were elastic in dealing with Covid-19 and we proved it to ourselves and the world. We may be a little slower to adapt to the new normals compared to the rest of the world, but that doesn’t mean we weren’t resilient.

As an economy, we are absolutely suffering from many setbacks, but Im is still optimistic as we have many opportunities to change the way we recover from Covid-19 and really prosper as a country of the future. is. To do so, companies need to recognize the need to accelerate digital transformation, and innovators need to be capable of accelerating innovation.

At the government level, we have an unprecedented digital economy portfolio. The government is actively working to develop Aotearoa’s digital strategy in the future. All the important elements and opportunities are there. We need to grab them.

What are the biggest challenges facing New Zealand?

We are ourselves and the biggest barrier to success. We have this ever-present distance tyranny. Despite globalization and the internet, Covid is once again in the spotlight, so we really need to work hard to let the world know that we are open to our business.

And our business needs to expand beyond traditional comfort zones in order to engage with the international market and embrace international talent in our growth strategies.

