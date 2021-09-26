Privileged Minority: BigTechs Deeply Pockets Innovation Obstacles





Google and Facebook continue to spend billions of dollars on the purchase and construction of luxury complexes, even if no one is confident in their post-pandemic face-to-face office work needs. We want successful companies to tinker with expensive projects, even if they don’t. Wandering and stumbling are how inventions occur. But that may not be the only thing that’s happening in tech giant laboratories and corporate suites in the Americas. Some of the things we may be seeing right now are companies that are so wealthy that they sometimes wield money, why? !! In a way that keeps other companies and themselves away from breakthrough innovation. Yes, I’m asking if I can really get too rich. Explain why we should care if a handful of tech giants are wasting their time and money.

Not having enough money can strain a company or entrepreneur, but it can also foster concentration and ingenuity. There is an axiom about technology start-ups that often turn out to be the greatest successes founded in dire economic conditions. Young companies and their leaders learn to do more with less effort and focus only on their best ideas. Having a lot of money forces companies to pursue half-hearted ideas. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Amazon is testing the concept of a department store with digital clothing tags. Customers can scan on their mobile phones to try out items and may later add robots for some reason. Tech Dudad is probably not a way to improve the human shopping experience, but Amazon can experiment with overly complex concepts. It may work.

When Amazon spends money on problems, other companies often respond with their own tech measures. Shortly after Amazon purchased the Whole Foods supermarket chain, Kroger planned a futuristic store with digital shelves, quickly changing product prices and allowing people to shop faster. Certain technologies for the retail industry, especially the automation of parts that shoppers never see, can be a major step forward. But the trap that retailers and Amazon fall into is sticking to the flashy ones for the truly useful ones. Someone stopped asking: Is a noisy digital touchscreen or robot the best way to do this? Wal-Mart gave up on shelf-scanning robots last year because simpler alternatives were just as good. Amazon has seemingly infinite money, so you can try all of this. Many small tech companies are also afraid that tech giants may be talented. Imagine a mid-sized software engineer building a bank at Google launching a self-driving car company, or a Facebook manager driving a second e-commerce company to become the next Amazon. please look.

Most of the time, owners of America’s tech giants trust Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft to follow the right path to wealth. (Shareholders may be worried that these companies are wasting money, which has led to management changes and other company behavior.)

We want Big Tech to continue investing in devising fresh products and services. But we all know that having a lot of money can make people and businesses chaotic and impulsive.

Ovide is a technical writer for NYT2021

