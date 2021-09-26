Here’s a leak from last week’s Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 6, and iPhone 14 – MobileSyrup





Future smartphone images, renders and videos will continue to leak. Tracking these leaks can be difficult, so we’ve put together a list of the hottest rumors in the last few weeks.

From September 18th to September 24th, there were some leaks on the Pixel 6, Galaxy S22, and even the foldable iPhone.

Below are all the major smartphone leaks from September 18th to September 24th.

Samsung

Google’s support page lists Android devices that are certified to support ARCore’s Play Services. Curiously, the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, which hasn’t been officially announced yet, is here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is on Google’s ARCore supported device list and will be released shortly. # Samsung # SamsungGalaxyS21FE pic.twitter.com/l5MczWwFNN

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 21, 2021

Click here for more information on the leak.

The famous Talekomi Ice Universe tweeted: S will be a memo! This probably means that at least some upcoming S-series smartphones will be a bit more like a notebook.

Update: The note is over, but not over. S will be a memo!

— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) September 22, 2021

Perhaps this means that the S22 Ultra will include an S-Pen slot next year? The Galaxy S21 Ultra worked with the S-Pen, but the user had to purchase it separately. This may also mean that you might get a more square notebook smartphone this year.

Click here for more information on this leak.

Samsung is not working with Olympus on the camera, as was previously leaked. According to LetsGoDigital, Olympus / OM Digital Solutions GmbH told the publication that the company has no plans to work with Samsung.

In addition, Olympus did not say at any point if the partnership was at the table. So the Galaxy S22 series doesn’t seem to feature any kind of Olympus brand.

Click here for more information on this leak.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra reportedly features a 6.8-inch display and a slightly curved display with a high refresh rate. The dimensions provided by OnLeaks, including the camera bumps, are approximately 163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9mm and 10.5mm thick.

The device also seems to have a P-shaped camera module with a quad camera setup with various sensors. One of the lenses is clearly a square periscope lens. So the phone zoom will probably be 10x.

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders with S pen and quad camera break cover # Samsung # SamsungGalaxyS22Ultra @ OnLeakshttps: //t.co/rFM4id0CPo pic.twitter.com/Be6VcickdI

— Digit (@digitindia) September 24, 2021

Click here for more information on this leak.

This isn’t a real leak, but it’s still pretty cool.

The design of this concept smartphone is from the Technizo Concept YouTube channel, which is affiliated with LetsGo Digital.

Check out the video below:

Click here for more information on this concept.

Over the weekend, OnLeaks released renderings of the Galaxy S22 and S22 +, showing off a slightly tweaked design. Both phones are reportedly smaller than their predecessors.

Learn more about rendering.

Google

Currently, there is another leak that indicates that a second Pixel collapsible, internally called “jumbo jack” on Google, may be in progress.

The foldable, revealed in the following Android 12.1 code by 9to5Google, has dual display settings similar to the Samsung Z Fold 3, and it is reported that the main display and cover display will be turned off depending on how the device is used. I am.

I’ve heard from someone I believe that the foldable Pixel (codename: passport, retail brand: unknown) will actually be available by the end of the year. Apparently they’ve been working on this device for over two years and it’s worth a look if the P6 is any sign.

— E (@evleaks) September 20, 2021

Click here for more information on this leak.

Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 Pro will be published in a hands-on video posted online, giving viewers a better look at what looks like the back of the device and the updated setup screen.

I think this may be the first hands-on of a video leak on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Note: The logo indicates that this is likely to be an early production test unit, so there may be some differences between what is shown here and the actual production device. .. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7

— M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 21, 2021

Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have recently been featured on the Radio Equipment List (REL) in Canada.

I knew the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would be here for a while, but it’s great to see the actual confirmation by the government’s favor.

Click here for more information on the leak.

Google seems to finally offer improved camera hardware on the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro-powered smartphones.

Starting with the primary camera, the hardware takes a huge leap to Samsung’s ISOCELL GN 150 megapixel sensor. The ultra-wide-angle camera uses a 12-megapixel IMX386 sensor, and the 6Pro 4x optical telephoto camera uses a 48-megapixel IMX586 sensor. The phone reportedly supports up to 20x zoom in photos and video (except 4K, where zoom is limited to 7x) and 4K / 60fps video recording.

Click here for more information on this leak.

This is just the concept of jumbo jack pixel leaks mentioned above.

The designer added the look of the Pixel 6 Pro on the back, along with the same type of camera design. The cover screen in the upper left corner also has a drilling camera, and the large inner display has a drilling shooter on the right.

Click here for more information on this concept.

Apple

The iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to feature a drilling design with a 48-megapixel wide camera.

According to trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in 2022, “two new high-end models with a punchhole display (an alternative to the notch area design) and a 48MP wide camera” will be released. According to Kuo, these phones, which will be called the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, will be the only phones in Apple’s 2022 lineup with a “punchhole display.”

In addition to the 14Pro and ProMax, Kuo says there will be a “new and more affordable 6.7-inch iPhone” (probably the iPhone 14) in the fall of 2022. But prior to its announcement, they are hoping for a new iPhone SE that will support 5G in the first half of 2022.

Click here for more information on this leak.

According to Business Korea, Apple could significantly redesign its rumored future foldable.

The report states that Cupertino, the first foldable smartphone of the California-based tech giant, features a 7.5-inch display panel developed by LG. Recently, LG reported that it is currently developing a new Real Folding Window display material that leaves no creases. This is a problem that is still prevalent on the new Flip 3 and Fold 3 smartphones. Given Apple’s perfect focus, the Real Folding Window is arguably Apple’s collapsible component.

Click here for more information on this leak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mobilesyrup.com/2021/09/26/samsung-galaxy-s22-google-pixel-6-and-iphone-14-leaks-from-this-past-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos