Technical interests in change, not automation





One-touch payments and other fast solutions are commonly used by consumers, but in the B2B world, many companies have not yet adopted the latest technology and are outdated paper-intensive payments. It continues to be squeezed by the process.

However, it is beginning to change rapidly as consumer payment speeds and conveniences increasingly enter the business arena, thanks to many pandemic-related challenges that have accelerated their progress. As B2B companies continue to address the economic impact of pandemics, innovation is prioritized and companies continue to change.

In fact, according to the August Global B2B Payments Playbook in collaboration with Worldpay, 57% of CFOs tell PYMNTS that their investment in technology is about transformation, not automation.

Consumer-like payment system

The biggest advantage of adopting a consumer-like payment system for B2B transactions is that it saves the company time and money, Holly Worst, director of Grocery and Petrol, Vertical Growth Retail of FIS Worldpay, told PYMNTS. ..

By switching to digital format, she said, companies can seamlessly integrate into accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes, eliminating the myriad of wasted time manually adjusting checks and cash transactions. explained.

PYMNTS reported that the share of companies that made at least 90% of their payments digitally increased by 12 percentage points. This growth is expected to continue for the next two years, if not more.

Abundant data

Another part of business transformation is the use of the large amount of data that comes with digital payments. With this information, companies can further streamline their operations, manage cash flow, and gain insights into back-end processes.

Enterprises can also leverage application programming interfaces (APIs) and data integration solutions to add financial transparency and prepare them to succeed as payment processes continue to digitize around the world. I can do it.

Real-time data from the digitization of B2B payment experiences enables businesses to assess the largest areas of spending or revenue and make robust, informed decisions.

We are in the age of big data, and there is no excuse for not always providing and making data-driven decisions, Worst said.

Faster payment

Another advantage of digitizing B2B payments is that businesses can get paid faster. Cash flow management is crucial for a company to fund growth and innovation.

According to Worst, credit cards and real-time payment transfers allow businesses to ensure that their funds are settled instantly or within 1-3 days.

Preventing payment details errors is another way to speed up your transfer. These errors are one of the biggest friction points in the cross-border B2B payments space.

Third parties offer solutions to solve these problems. For example, global messaging service SWIFT has developed a service that allows banks to view beneficiary financial details before payments are made. This solution allows senders to leverage APIs to prevent mistakes that require time and resources to fix.

Rising expectations

These innovations also enable B2B companies to better serve their customers. Companies have high expectations for the terms and customer experience they receive from vendors.

In fact, PYMNTS reports that 69% of B2B buyers want to offer their business partners new ways to access their products and services, and 85% do business just like services and products. I want a positive experience with my partner.

Together, these benefits have driven innovation. According to a global survey, 79% of CFOs are driving technology transformation. The survey found that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) are particularly keen on adopting digital services.

By continuing to update, they can achieve the transformation they are looking for.

