Financial Health Tech start-ups put consumers in the driver’s seat





Accessibility is everything. More and more startups are making technology for financial management and welfare available to individuals and small businesses that were previously offered only to wealthy and large institutions.

Matt Zieger

This is a big point in the report on Finance Forward, a global accelerator focused on technology-driven financial health startups. Village Capital introduced Finance Forward two years ago with partners MetLife Foundation and PayPal.

It’s a pretty revolutionary change, says Matt Zieger, America’s Chief Program Officer at Village Capital. It puts the consumer in the driver’s seat.

This report highlights examples of financial health innovations and trends between 120 cohort members and 1,100 start-ups. The findings, called The State of Global Financial Health Innovation, focus on Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, the United States, and South Asia.

Fintech subset

This report, a subset of FinTech Innovation, defines financial health as the ability of people to be financially satisfied now and in the future. Their confidence in how to manage their money, deal with emergencies, or get a loan at a fair interest rate to grow their business. And their ability to build wealth over time.

This report categorizes startups into several categories. For example, responding to personal or small business loans using alternative loan products, access to capital, or technology to handle debt. Help people build up their savings, manage their wealth and plan for the future (think insuretech or proptech). Help workers take advantage of opportunities to increase their income. Help individuals pay for and send their essentials.

In the United States (24 companies), the report focuses on higher education financing, payroll technology, and wealth management.

Edquitys technology, for example, helps universities improve student financial security by increasing access to emergency resources and funds. Zieger says that the same kind of systems that have become available to the university itself are now directly available to students.

Cohort winner

Home Lending Pal, one of the two winners of the US2020 Cohort, won $ 45,000 in Grantuses AI and blockchain, homebuyers surveying the lending market, credits and other things that only lenders usually know. I made it possible to access the information of. Result: Borrowers can find ways to make more informed decisions about a particular lender and increase their chances of being approved.

You can answer questions such as the likelihood of approval from various creditors, the time it takes to close, what is the best loan option for you, and who is the best lender with the highest chance of success. Co-founder Brian Young.

Another US winner, Manifest, has a 401 (k) and has failed to transfer money from his previous employer to his current employer, leaving less than 90% of individuals leaving a lot of money on the table. It is targeted. The platform handles the process of rolling over the retirement allowance into one account. This process can lead to paperwork and telephone mazes in other situations.

One of the attributes common to many financial health companies is the distribution of services, usually through a business such as an employer, even though the end user is a consumer or employee.

