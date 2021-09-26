Google Chrome for Android will soon open the desktop version of the website by default





To allow users to open websites the way they like, Google is working on a feature that allows Chrome users to open the desktop version of the website by default on their Android smartphones.

The ability to open a desktop version of a website is not new. What’s new is that users now get the option to open the desktop version of the website by default. This feature is especially useful in scenarios where you need to complete your work using the desktop version of a particular website. Instead of selecting a desktop site each time you open a site, you can immediately tell Google to open a desktop version of that site each time you open it.

The ability to open a desktop version of a website is currently available on Chrome Canary. Not available on Chrome Stable. Another caveat is that if you enable this option, the desktop version will open every time you open the website. However, on the bright side, it’s been confirmed that Google is working on making minor changes to its functionality so that users can only open certain sites in desktop mode. This change will arrive in a future update.

You’ll need to have Chrome Canary installed on your smartphone to see how to enable this feature. Also, this feature is available behind the flag, so to request a desktop site on Android, you need to “enable” a flag called a global setting. with this,[設定]>[サイト設定]>[デスクトップサイト]You can move to. To use this feature, enable desktop site switching.

Enabling this feature does not deprive the desktop site checkboxes from the 3-dot menu. If you want to switch to the mobile version, you can easily switch by clearing the checkbox.

However, Chrome is not the first browser to take advantage of this feature. Microsoft recently added the same functionality to the Edge Canary and Dev channels. Chrome Canary and Edge Canary / Dev. If you are using this feature in both, please let us know which browser is better.

viaLeopeva64-2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mspoweruser.com/google-chrome-open-desktop-sites-by-default/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos