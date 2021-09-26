Vote for FinTech 50, InsurTech 50, RegTech 50 Innovation Ranking Business Cloud





FinTechInsurTechRegTech

Voting for BusinessCloud’s first FinTech 50, InsurTech 50, and RegTech 50 Innovation Rankings has begun.

Alongside an independent jury, your vote will help celebrate the UK’s most innovative start-ups, scale-ups, and established technology companies in the financial, insurance and compliance sectors.

The voting page, available from the link below, contains the names of the finalists, the cities or towns and regions in which they are based, and a brief description of what they are doing.

A total of 176 companies have been selected as potential candidates for FinTech 50. It focuses on companies that create unique technologies for finance and payments.

FinTech 50: Vote for the Most Innovative UK Financial Technology Company

A total of 73 companies have been selected as potential candidates for InsurTech 50, which focuses on companies that create unique technologies for the insurance industry.

InsurTech 50: Vote for the Most Innovative UK Insurance Technology Company

A total of 87 companies have been selected as potential candidates for RegTech 50, which focuses on companies that create unique technologies for identity and compliance.

RegTech 50: Vote for the Most Innovative UK Compliance Technology Company

Readers’ votes for all three rankings will begin today, run for seven days, and end at 23:59 on Sunday, October 3rd.

The final FinTech 50, InsurTech 50, and RegTech 50 rankings will be determined by a combination of jury selection and reader voting and will be published on Monday, October 25th.

Subscribe to our newsletter and see the results first.

Judging Committee:

Victoria Roberts, FinTech Lead, Tech Nation Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance Gavin Brown, Senior Lecturer of Financial Technology, University of Liverpool Julian Wells, Director, Whitecap Consulting, FinTech North & FinTech West Jonathan Symcox, Editor, Business Cloud

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businesscloud.co.uk/blog/2021/09/27/vote-in-our-fintech-50-insurtech-50-and-regtech-50-innovation-rankings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos