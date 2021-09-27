Grasp the future with innovative technology and human ingenuity





Author: Vaughn Geuseppe Alviar

The breakthrough came at warp speed during the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, destruction is the catalyst for innovation.

However, according to a Business Futures 2021 report from global professional services company Accenture, 88% of companies have a clear picture of the challenges they are ultimately facing today, while anticipating and responding to them. Only 6% are completely confident in their current abilities. confusion.

In the same report, Accenture shared six signals of change that help companies prioritize innovation to survive and move forward.

First, Accenture identifies Learning From the Future and directs the organization to use the data to predict challenges. Pushed to the Edge suggests that companies can decentralize their decisions to adapt to fragmented markets and new consumer behavior. The third is the sustainable goal of incorporating sustainability into operations.

The fourth signal, Supply Unbounded, predicts incentives to localize the supply chain and move production to demand points. Real Virtualities seeks both real and virtual ways for people to live, work, consume and socialize. Finally, new scientific methods require companies to use science to solve global problems.

According to Accenture, these signals will guide executives to confidently overcome the turmoil and not only see, but grab their best future.

Advanced technology + human ingenuity

Accenture is a pioneer in the Philippine Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry, and has no objection to driving business outcomes and creating value for clients across the industry.

Accenture stands out for its expertise in intelligently transforming businesses by combining Philippine ingenuity, process innovation and advanced technology, said Benedict, Accenture Operations’ Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East client experience leader. Hernandez says.

This is highlighted in Intelligent Operations. Accenture leverages data, intelligence and insights to help clients leverage innovation to overcome uncertainty. This has streamlined financial transactions for international hotel groups, and global beauty brands have used Accenture’s artificial intelligence and robotic process automation tools to improve their supply chains. Accenture’s intelligent solutions have also improved payroll processes for various clients, lead generation and sales, customer service and more.

To deliver these innovative solutions, Accenture develops talent through continuous training, certification support and leadership development. Last year alone, Accenture invested more than $ 866 million worldwide to improve its employees for more complex and rewarding roles.

In the Philippines, Accenture Operations will host the Innovation Congress, centered on breakthrough, technology-driven ideas. The company encourages employees to participate in the InnoVision Arena contest. The contest invites you to propose new ideas in two categories: Innovate for Business and Innovate for Society. This year alone, they have collected over 40,000 new ideas aimed at addressing our evolving needs and challenges.

At Accenture, talent is everything. We are constantly challenging our employees to innovate their way of working, create value and even reform themselves. Hernandez continually upgrades her talent to become a business advisor, technology master, robotic process automation developer, solutions architect, analytics advisor, data scientist, data engineer, cloud and security expert. ..

The company also emphasizes hiring people who share the same longing for innovation. To do this now, the company has launched Intelligent Operations Innovation and Career Hub, a virtual destination that shows that Accenture innovation is actually taking place. For example, a bot named AXEL will take you on a tour of a space full of exciting activities, such as a treasure hunt for hidden objects that reveal information about your company. Visitors can also use IRIS to play games. This is a bot that helps prevent people from intentionally or unknowingly sending emails or sensitive information to false recipients. In addition, at the Hub’s Open Roles booth, candidates receive online assessments to assess their skills and Accenture can find the right job for them.

Master change through innovation

Innovation is embedded in Accenture’s culture, where people are leading the way in making meaningful changes in the way people and communities work and live.

Accenture hosts the annual Tech Summit at the Tech Month celebration with the theme of “Mastering Change in the Never Normal.” The summit highlighted exciting industry trends and thought-provoking ideas that will shape the future. Participants had the opportunity to visit virtual booths on cloud first, sustainability, security, inclusion and diversity. We also had the opportunity to participate in an insightful discussion of design + technology, living systems and Industry X by Accenture experts. We challenged students to understand the implementation of sustainable solutions through technology.

Accenture’s technology leader in the Philippines, Africa and Asia Pacific, Ambettiero, is confident that technology is changing our lives, our consumption and our connections with others on a daily basis. Creativity, empathy, and human-centricity in designing clean code, smart algorithms, and high-speed computers, as well as technologies that benefit and open up opportunities for employees, clients, and serviced communities. A process is required.

The Philippines Innovation Hub (PHI) is one way to use the latest technology to keep the workforce innovative in a pandemic. PHI is a virtual version of Accenture Liquid Studio, a physical space where employees can prototype and test technology. PHI allows Accenture to collaborate with clients in the venue, which can be customized online. Teams can come together to come up with solutions that are agnostic to physical space. Here you can hold a design thinking workshop at the Design Dojo to help clients maximize opportunities in the cloud zone and emphasize the importance of sustainability practices in the green IT zone. ..

Accenture’s human and technological assets provide a clear view of the signs of change and an endless toolbox of innovation that enables businesses to overcome future challenges and thrive in uncertainty. increase. Organizations should not be afraid of the uncertainty posed by the turmoil. On the contrary, Thiero said the turmoil moves things and creates systematic changes. Accenture is here to help Filipino and beyond companies become masters of change through the power of innovation and human ingenuity.

