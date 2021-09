The remote working job line shows how much the technology has changed

Tech is now a people business. It’s about running a team, understanding motivation, effectively guiding the most wise people, and making the best possible decisions. It’s about guiding a group of creative people who can make a big impact on the performance of the organization in which they work.

This vision of tech people is probably not recognized by all managers. This is especially true if you worked for a company that traditionally regarded IT as part of plumbing. It’s necessary, but it’s not the core, and it’s certainly not exciting.

But technology has changed over the last decade or so. The total number of people working in the average tech department hasn’t changed much, but the composition of the team has changed quite radically.

Hardware was once important. Many organizations were doing most of the technology they needed. They had email and web servers in their data centers or basements, and all sorts of hardware. All the kits had to be taken care of by an army of engineers.

Of course, the advent of cloud computing has changed all of this. Corporate data centers are shrinking, and few organizations prefer to build their own financial systems and buy from the cloud instead.

This shift has changed the composition of IT departments. The focus is now on delivering breakthrough results that can make an organization stand out and succeed. It’s important for the CIO and all other managers to have good talent skills and to be able to align their teams with the right business outcomes.

But technology developers, security professionals, etc. are highly sought after, and because they are so mobile (having a laptop, traveling), technology is inevitably happening right. It means that it is one of the first industries to be affected by changes in working life now.

Especially for the past 18 months, remote work has been a standard option for many office workers, and many are reluctant to change, even if their boss wants to see their desk fill up again.

There is a good debate on both sides. While the efficiency of working from home is easy to see, the benefits of bringing teams together in the real world to solve problems are also clear.

But now workers and managers seem to be moving in two different directions. Three-quarters of technical workers in one survey list remotework as their main perk and may look elsewhere if their employer does not offer it. No wonder the manager is worried. Without those talented people, all software and hardware in the world makes little sense.

This scenario varies from industry to industry, but reflects how much technology has changed. It reminds us that the most important thing in technology is people, not software or hardware anymore.

Previous Monday morning opener:

