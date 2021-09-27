Pranksters Mark Fuel Exerciser’s Home as Google’s Gas Station





FairFuel UK front desk Howard Cox said the prankster registered his home address with Google and marked it as a shell garage. (SWNS)

Fuel activists struck a “moody and sick” troll that registered his home address as a Google shell garage and urged drivers looking for petrol to be surrounded.

Howard Cox, who stands in front of FairFuel UK (a campaign for fairer fuel prices), said he received more than 70 calls from drivers looking for fuel because of mischief.

That’s because, despite the government’s request to continue as usual, garages across the country were flooded with fuel to buy up panic amid concerns about shortages.

Cox said on Twitter that the prankster had registered his address with Kent and marked it as a shell garage, including photos and reviews of the vestibule.

The prankster displayed Cox’s house online as if it were a gas station, flooded with calls from drivers looking for fuel. (Stock image: Getty)

He writes: “It’s sad that a stupid troll broke into @ googlemaps’ home address when we were running out of fuel and was put in a gas station with pictures and reviews of the shell garage. Over 70 calls. There was. With fuel. Puerile & sick! “

It may sound interesting, but he said more than 70 calls were annoying.

Read more: Supply crisis: “catastrophic” fuel panic buying worsens, “industry experts say

“It’s not fun at all,” he said. You don’t do that.

“It’s probably a radical environmentalist or a radical cyclist. It’s those people who do this kind of thing.”

He said it wasn’t the first time he was targeted.

“I used to poop from the door and wrap it in my bicycle gloves. I’ve been influenced a lot by this. What I’m trying to do is make a better deal with a British driver. It just helps. “”

Cox questioned the government’s plans to provide visas to overseas truck drivers in hopes of alleviating the problem of driver shortages in the UK, saying it “doesn’t even touch the side.”

He added: “Grant Shapps’ curse of not panicking clearly causes panic.

I know it from the problem of toilet paper in COVID.

“I think a few days are still pretty bad, but in a few days everything is back to normal.

“Gasoline and diesel are fully supplied-it’s just a driver shortage.”

