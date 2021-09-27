ET Startup Awards 2021: Genrobotic Innovations Wins Social Enterprise Award





By using state-of-the-art technology to overcome some of the most deep-seated social issues, such as manual cleaning, Genrobotic Innovations has emerged as a recipient of the ET Startup Awards 2021 in the Key Social Enterprise category.

Local fintech and lending startup Jai Kisan was strangled with Genrobotic in the first round of voting, but the idea of ​​11 juries using robots instead of manual cleaning is novel. The discussion about Thiruvananthapuram has made progress in the Thiruvananthapuram-based startup.

For the ETSA 2021 auditors, Genrobotics’ ability to focus on the rehabilitation of workers who lost their jobs on robots while deploying the solution to multiple customers and making a profit was a decisive factor.

Ankiti Bose, co-founder and chief executive officer of Zilingo, a B2Be commerce platform that was part of the jury, said Genrobotic integrates technology, purpose and profitability. Their tremendous growth and verification in the market is a testament to their incredible vision of replacing jobs that no one needs to do in this era with humans.

Founded in 2017, Bandicoot, Genrobotics’ first product, aims to eliminate manual cleaning in India. Bandicoot is a robot that can clean and maintain sewers. There are two main units, a standing unit and a robot drone unit, which dive into manholes and sewers for cleaning and unblocking.

The company has already deployed more than 100 robots for clients such as governments, hospitals, rehab centers, refineries and private contractors.

Read Now Genrobotic has also worked closely with hygiene workers to educate them on technology and make the robot as user-friendly as possible for easy use by hygiene workers.

This award creates awareness of what you were trying to do. Vimal Govind, co-founder and CEO of Genrobotic Innovations, wants to completely eliminate manual cleaning in India. Looking at the sanitary industry, there has been no significant progress in this segment. People still use technology centuries ago today.

In 2018, Genrobotic won the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs contest for technical solutions to address the problem of manual cleaning. The startup is also recognized by the smart city mission, which envisions cities to provide core infrastructure, a clean and sustainable environment, and provide citizens with a decent quality of life.

Genrobotic Innovations plans to develop robot solutions to address a variety of other issues, with the goal of creating robots that will replace people at very high risk to human life, Govind said. .. We also provide solutions to problems related to oil and gas refineries as they are toxic environments.

Other candidates

YourDOST | Richa Singh & Puneet ManujaET Tech YourDOST is a digital platform that promotes mental health, with over 300 clients and over 900 professionals providing counseling services. The journey began as a blog, but in 2014 the founders realized that they needed to leverage technology to remove the social stigma associated with treatment and turned to an online counseling portal.

Jai Xan | Arjun Ahluwalia & Adriel ManiegoET Tech Jai Kisan funds income-generating activities in agriculture and related industries, and funds inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, crop protection products and related equipment. It also provides the agricultural market Bharat Khata for users to purchase input, promotes market collaboration with buyers and farmers, and provides advisory services.

Goodera | Abhishek Humbad & Richa Bajpai With the aim of using Tech technology to transform corporate social responsibility and donations, Goodera aims to help companies effectively measure, manage and report on CSR projects. rice field. Today, Goodera is the world’s largest volunteer company, with more than 5 million employees in more than 100 countries volunteering in thousands of nonprofits.

iKure Techsoft | Sujay SantraET Tech iKure uses technology to provide affordable and accessible primary health care to the last mile. To date, the company has affected a population of 12 million and has treated more than 2.5 million patients in 6,200 villages in eight states in India. The company has a unique platform consisting of data analytics, artificial intelligence and device integration.

