What our study really says about teen happiness and Instagram





In contrast to the features of The Wall Street Journal, an Instagram study found that in 11 of 12 well-being problems, a teenage girl who said she was suffering from these difficult problems, Instagram exacerbates the problem. It also states that it has improved rather than. The study reports that teens have both positive and negative experiences on social media, as well as external surveys on these issues. We are conducting internal research to find ways to best improve the experience of teens, and our research informs product changes and new resources.

Before Facebook’s Global Security Officer Antigone Davis appears before the Senate Trade Subcommittee on Thursday, I’d like to clarify what the Wall Street Journal’s recent characterized survey shows and doesn’t.

It’s simply not accurate that this study shows that Instagram is “toxic” to teenage girls. Research shows that many teens we’ve heard find it useful to use Instagram when they’re suffering from the difficult moments and problems they’re always facing. I feel that. In fact, a teenage girl said she was suffering from the problem in 11 of the 12 areas of the slides referenced by the journal, including serious areas such as loneliness, anxiety, sadness, and dietary problems. He also said that Instagram improved those difficult times rather than exacerbated them. Body image was the only area where a teenage girl who reported suffering from a problem said Instagram was worse than the other 11 areas. But again, the vast majority of teenage girls who have experienced body image problems report that Instagram has improved or did not affect it. We’ll discuss in more detail below how the survey actually matches what the Wall Street Journal claimed.

In addition to applying specific findings to the context, it is also important to clarify the nature of this study. Some of the research relies on opinions from teens in their 40s and aims to inform internal conversations about the most negative perceptions of teens about Instagram. The causal link between Instagram and real-world issues has not been measured. These documents were created and used for those who understand the limits of research. As a result, we sometimes use shorthand, especially in headings, and do not explain warnings for all slides.

Studying these major social issues and their impacts is subtle and complex. Journal articles have hinted that we are hiding this study and the results are amazing, but it’s simply not accurate. Not only did we publicly discuss the strengths and weaknesses of social media and happiness for over a decade, but we also talked to outside researchers. For example, according to a Harvard University survey and interview, teens primarily view social media positively, but report both positive and negative effects on relationships and self-expression. Also, according to a Pew Internet survey, the majority of teenagers rate social media as having positive results. For example, 81% said it would help connect and 43% said “good.”

Our internal research is part of our efforts to minimize the bad points of the platform and maximize the good points. We will invest in this research to actively identify where we can improve. Therefore, the worst possible result on the internal slide is highlighted. So the most important thing in this study is what we did with it. We have a long track record of using our research and external research and work closely with safety advisory boards, youth advisors and other professionals and organizations to notify you of changes to the app and use the app. We are providing resources to those who do. For example, on Instagram:

The following contrasts what the Wall Street Journal said with what the survey showed.

The WSJ said: Researchers at companies have repeatedly found that Instagram is harmful to a large extent. [young users], Especially teenage girls. “We are exacerbating the problem of body image in one in three teenage girls,” said one slide in 2019 summarizing a study of teenage girls who experienced the problem. ..

What the data shows: The issue slides released below, not published by The Wall Street Journal as part of the report, help many teens suffering from some of the most difficult issues Instagram experiences. Indicates that you are doing. A teenage girl who said she experienced these challenges in 11 of the 12 issues on the slides that the journal refers to, such as dietary problems, loneliness, anxiety, and sadness, said Instagram improved these problems. It was highly possible that he said. The exception was body image. Although not explicitly stated in the internal slide heading, research shows that one in three teenage girls who say they have body image problems feel sick when using Instagram. I am reporting that it has become. Not one in three teenage girls. This is an important difference not explicitly stated in journal reports. And among the same girls who said they were suffering from body image problems, 22% said that using Instagram made them feel better about body image problems, and 45.5% said Instagram made it better or worse. He said it didn’t (no effect).

Slides from the 2019 survey summary

The WSJ said: Teenage boys are not immune. A Facebook researcher scrutinized mental health in 2019 and found that 14% of boys in the United States said Instagram made them feel sick about themselves. In a 2020 body image report, Facebook researchers found that 40% of teenage boys experienced negative social comparisons.

Data show: According to a survey, 50% of U.S. and 36% of UK teenage boys (who responded to the survey using Instagram), including 18% of U.S. teenage boys, on Instagram. They say they feel better about themselves after using them, they said they feel much better. In fact, a teenage boy who said he experienced some of these challenges, including dietary problems, loneliness, anxiety, and sadness, out of the 12 problems on the slide above, said Instagram improved these problems. I’m more likely to say that.

The WSJ said: “This reaction was not quick and was consistent across all groups.”

Data show: The findings show a set of focus groups of a small sample of 40 teenage Instagram users in the United States and the United Kingdom suffering from body image, self-esteem, negative mood, and / or other problems. Comes from What the Journal omitted was another important finding from the same study. The same teenage users say that the overall effect of Instagram is positive for them. In addition, based on a journal-excluded survey, eight out of ten U.S. teens who responded to the survey using Instagram said whether Instagram made them feel better about themselves or about themselves. Said it did not affect. Other important details on the slide above are:

Of the teenage girls who said they felt sad last month, 57% said Instagram had improved the situation and 34% said it had no effect on Instagram. 9% said Instagram made it worse. Of the teenage girls who said they experienced loneliness last month, 51% said Instagram improved the situation and 36% said it had no effect on Instagram. 13% said Instagram made it worse. Again, the numbers are similar among teenage girls who said they experienced anxiety last month. 40% said Instagram improved the situation and 48% said it made no difference. 12% said Instagram made things worse.

The WSJ said: Of the teenagers who reported suicidal ideation, 13% of UK users and 6% of US users followed their desire to kill themselves on Instagram.

What the data shows: Taking a step back and looking at the complete dataset, about 1% of the entire teenage group who participated in the survey said they had suicidal ideation that they felt started on Instagram. Of course, too many people feel that this started on Instagram. As a result, we have invested heavily in support, resources and interventions for those who use our services. In addition, some of the same surveys cited by the journal in the slide above said that 38% of teenage girls who said they were suffering from suicidal ideation and self-harm said Instagram had improved these problems. 49% indicate that there is no impact.

The WSJ said: However, the growing evidence of Facebook itself shows that Instagram can hurt many. In a survey of teens in the United States and the United Kingdom, Facebook found that more than 40% of Instagram users who reported unattractive said their emotions began with the app. About a quarter of teens who reported feeling sick said their mood started on Instagram. Many also said that the app undermines confidence in the strength of their friendship.

Data Shows: One of the studies cited by the journal is that teens using Instagram in the United States and the United Kingdom can say that Instagram feels better than it makes their lives worse. It emphasizes that the sex is about 3 times higher. We have invested in this research and made these investments so that we have been able to address these issues and set up special efforts to minimize the bad points and maximize the good points. The suggestion that Instagram is toxic to teens is simply unsubstantiated.

