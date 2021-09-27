Blizzard seems to have removed the reference to Jeff Kaplan in Overwatch 2.





Reddit fans have noticed that the reference to former Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan has been removed from the upcoming sequel, Map of New York City. Players have noticed that Overwatch 2’s September 25 Bastion Rework announcement video shows that the pizza shop, formerly known as Jeff’s Corner Pizza, is just a corner pizza.

Fans can watch the change for around a minute on their own in Bastion’s announcement video against the backdrop of the protagonist’s new Ultimate and Pizza Shop. However, there seems to be no nod to Kaplan on the store sign.

Screenshots by Blizzard Entertainment

This measure may be part of a move by Blizzard Entertainment to remove in-game references to employees following a proceeding against Activision Blizzard of the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

Since the proceedings were filed, the company has announced that it will rename Overwatch McCree, named after Diablo IV’s lead game designer. According to a statement from the World of Warcraft team, staff will “remove inappropriate references” from Azeroth, referring to an Easter egg that probably involves Alex Afrasiabi, a former senior creative director of the game directly nominated in the proceedings. doing.

In April, Blizzard announced that Kaplan would leave the company. He was replaced by Aaron Keller, a prominent member of the Overwatch team who helped design his beloved Kingslow Map. The departure of Kaplans took place before the wave of proceedings filed against Activision Blizzard.

In an official news release, Blizzard said Kaplan decided to leave the company after a long and well-known career. At the end of the release, Blizzard included a personal note from Kaplan, where he says, it was truly a lifetime honor. The reason for Kaplan leaving Blizzard remains unknown.

As Blizzard continues to work on multiple proceedings, the company has begun erasing numerous employee-related Easter eggs and references in Blizzard’s games. If Blizzard changes the company policy, Jeph will be removed.

In August, a Blizzard representative told Kotaku: [Blizzard] We review the actual references currently used in our game and make decisions based on how they best represent the core values ​​of our game. That month, the company announced that it would change the name of McCree.

However, Jephs Corner Pizza wasn’t the only reference to Kaplan. Reddit users also found a coffee cup called Jeff in Overwatch 2. This nods to the photo of Kaplan having a version of coffee that he misspelled his name. The cup stands on a copy of a book that users have found, called The Green Hills of Stranglethorn, a quest from World of Warcraft also designed by Kaplan. It’s unclear if that reference will remain in the sequel.

