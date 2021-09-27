Ozy Media, accused of Google executive spoofing, web bloat, and video traffic, told The New York Times: Potemkin Village:





Ozy Media has been accused of impersonating a Google executive, significantly increasing web and video traffic, and raising millions of dollars in counterfeit Potemkin Village media content, according to a study released by the New York Times on Sunday. I am.

The site was founded in 2013 by CEO Carlos Watson and now COO Samir Rao. According to media columnist Ben Smith, he met Watson when he was previously the editor of BuzzFeed, and Lao impersonated a Google executive in a fundraising campaign with Goldman Sachs, perhaps on Ojis’ YouTube channel. Guaranteed success.

Guarantee was very important as Goldman was considering investing $ 40 million in Ozy.

Watson acknowledged the incident and wrote in the Times that Lao had experienced a mental health crisis over the phone.

Samir is an important colleague and best friend, Watson said. We were proud to have stood by him while he was struggling, and everyone was happy to see him prosper again.

Goldman did not invest. However, according to the article, Google warned the Federal Bureau of Investigation and banks were inquired by law enforcement agencies.

In addition, the article states that Ozy Media has significantly boosted web traffic numbers, which is tied to sales and, of course, the company’s overall value.

According to Comscore, Ozy reached nearly 2.5 million in the months of 2018, but only 230,000 in June 2021 and 479,000 in July.

In a 2019 news release, the company said it had 50 million unique monthly users, according to the Times. Eugene Robinson, a former employee, said he was fired earlier this year after colliding with Watson after comparing published web traffic figures with public sources. He called the company Potemkin Village.

Other inflated claims are related to watching videos. Last week, Amazon demanded that the Los Angeles sign, which advertises the Carlos Watson show as the Amazon Prime First Talk Show, be removed, according to The Times. However, the show is not tied to Amazon Prime. Ozzy apologized and promised to get rid of the signs, “said a spokesman for Amazon Prime Video.

The Times quotes Jason Urgo, head of analytics firm Social Blade, saying that some of Ozy’s YouTube videos have been viewed more than 1 million times and commented less than 100 times. Watcher. “

Watson did not respond to Wrap’s request for comment.

