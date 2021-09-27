Google Security stops the black product manager he’s supposed to be there





In a now viral tweet shared earlier this week, Google’s Black Associate Product Manager said it was stopped by company security because someone didn’t believe he belonged to it.

Angel Onuoha, a graduate of Harvard University and co-founder of the Black Run hedge fund BLK Capital Management, tweeted Monday (September 30th). .. I had to be accompanied by two guards to see my ID badge.

On Wednesday (September 22nd), he sent a follow-up tweet:

Many people keep sending me DMs asking for the whole story They ended up robbing me of my ID badge later that day and were told to call security if there was a problem. And that was after I hugged me for 30 minutes and couldn’t get home on the bus.

A Google spokesperson told Forbes:

We take this employee’s concerns very seriously and are in contact with him to investigate this. An employee learned that there was a problem with the badge due to an administrative error and asked the reception team for help. After failing to resolve the issue, a security team was called in to assist in investigating and resolving the issue.

Former Google security guard Albert Richardson replied to Anuohas’s tweet, explaining his unique experience when security guards were called on duty.

I had lunch in one of the micro kitchens. My radio sounds like Hey Al when I get off lunch. Can I go to the micro kitchen on the 2nd floor? A Google employee reported a suspicious person in the area. I spent an hour looking for myself.

The story of Anuoh and Richardsons is similar to a Google employee who was physically blocked from entering the Google office in San Francisco. Leslie Miley said a Google employee jumped in front of him and demanded to see his work badge.

A statement provided by a Google spokesperson further clarifies that employees should leave the investigation of these types of access concerns to our security team to reduce badge incidents. Said. Our goal is for all employees to experience Google as a comprehensive workplace and to increase their sense of belonging.

According to Google’s latest Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report, only 4.4% of the U.S. workforce is self-aware, with only 3% leadership and 1.3% black women. is.

