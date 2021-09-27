Derrick C. Parker: Why Ohio Tech Day at SSU Is Important-Tribune





Thursday was the first Ohio Tech Day to celebrate Ohio’s emerging technology industry.

Events like Ohio Tech Day are organized by both the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the role technology and innovation play in the Ohio economy. Ohio X, Ohio’s new technology industry group, is in control of this vision.

Digital technology will be the driving force for new employment growth in the coming decades. And it’s important to inspire the next generation of technology leaders. Today’s high school students need to use digital technology to learn the skills to compete in the workforce. To be truly competitive, students need to practice through hands-on applied learning experiences and incorporate soft skills to work in interdisciplinary teams.

How prevalent are these skills in today’s situation? According to national employment data, more than eight out of ten middle-skilled jobs currently require digital skills, which is one-third of all jobs. These jobs also pay more than non-digital middle skill jobs.

What about our community? According to data compiled by Center on Rural Innovation, the average Ohio city workforce for digital jobs is 15%. Only 4 percent in Scioto County. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 98% of all technical jobs created since 2007 are in metropolitan areas.

But there is an opportunity to do better. The COVID-19 pandemic shows that many of these tasks can be performed remotely without sacrificing productivity. In fact, within the next decade, the vast majority of companies and departments are expected to hire remote workers. As a result, many small communities are creating a fair share of digital technology positions, and Southern Ohio can follow suit. Access to educational opportunities for high-demand digital skills is the key to achieving this.

Effective learning also requires access to resources and expertise, connectivity to a community of like-minded individuals, and structure and support for measuring and achieving learning goals. Next spring, Shawnee State University’s Clicker Innovation Hub will complete a $ 3.5 million transformation, opening its doors as the center of a community seeking to engage in innovative learning, new venture development, and new creative pursuit fun. ..

Clicker Innovation Hubs are advocates of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship. SSU recently partnered with Center on Rural Innovation and was selected as one of five communities nationwide to receive a VISTA grant to drive digital skills initiatives next year. The project expands learning and employment pathways by collaborating with the peer community to share knowledge and implement large-scale solutions. This critical infrastructure enables local communities to engage in a wider national digital economy.

This was the first Ohio Tech Day. It was an opportunity to look back on the trends that will shape the future.

This time next year, the Kricker Innovation Hub will be able to host the celebration directly. For now, we are focusing on building tomorrow.

If you would like to participate in or learn more about the programs and entrepreneur support services offered by Kricker Innovation Hub and its partners, please contact David Kilroy ([email protected]) or visit ssuinnovation.com.

Derrick C. Parker is the Program Coordinator of the Clicker Innovation Hub at Shawnee State University.

