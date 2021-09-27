nalinbhardwaj / shiit-coin: Place blockchain on Google Sheets





Some have bad ideas, some have very bad ideas, and sometimes they actually return to genius. Yes! There is a fully functional end-to-end blockchain from Google Sheets for transaction broadcasts, mining, wallets, gossip and more!

ShiitCoin is a troll project that is (obviously) not intended to make money, but cultivating some internet points of educational value for exploring the well-shared blockchain barebones here. I was hoping for. But first, let’s talk about the adventure from betting on slack chat to this DeFi masterpiece.

Why are we exposing you to this madness?

The origin of this project was humble. We started in a fictitious garage (as a startup colleague) and faced a very real problem. KitKat bet on each other about the most random things. I needed a safe way to maintain this. ledger.

I used to put ledgers in Slack chat and commit the current chained SHA to each other, but this mechanism was a bit terrible. Slack messages are editable, have no version history, and there is no clean way to see the “chain”. “And understand why you are renting Adhyyan 3Kit Kats today when you rented only one yesterday.

I couldn’t afford to pay for ETH gas or BTC to get barter into the chain, so I came up with the genius idea of ​​creating a completely unique blockchain in Google Sheets.

Why is this even possible? shiitcoin-demo.mov

Our system works by creating one page for each client, and everyone runs their own minor and gossip clients in scripts. If someone wants to execute a transaction, they use their private key to sign the transaction and place it in a public transaction pool sheet. Mining scripts will read this sheet to understand how to include these transactions in blocks.

People often praise Excel and spreadsheets as a great programming environment, but to be honest, Google Sheets is the next level. Daddy Google wouldn’t be surprised if anyone figured out how to run the entire company from the Google ork suite app. .. Especially in the case of ShiitCoin, these features were clutches.

Google Apps Script allows you to write real JS code that can interact with Google Sheets using Google authentication (and almost everything else) from users. Google Sheets has the concept of a protective sheet that locks the sheet so that only you can write it and restrict all other users to read-only access (except for the sheet creator, it’s an error). But let’s ignore it for now). This property is central to how a single Google Sheets instance supports all clients and supports gossip in a distributed format. Apps Script supports time triggers that allow you to run your scripts on a regular basis. This allows clients to run miner and gossip scripts hands-free. OK, I was sold, please give me the core

The “traditional” blockchain does a lot of things like walleting, mining, node synchronization, transaction broadcasting and much more. Based on what is possible in the context of Google Sheets, we have devised a specification that minimizes complexity. The main things we had to understand were:

Cryptography: How do I generate and validate transaction and block signatures and handle all other cryptographic primitives needed for the blockchain? Gossip: How do you propagate communication between nodes, synchronize chains, resolve consensus discrepancies, and more? Mining: How are new blocks created? Also, I decided to use a simple proof of work, so how do I mine them using Google Apps Script? Wallet: How do you handle public / private key pairs in this environment and securely sign transactions without introducing replay attacks or the like?

Let’s disassemble each one.

Cryptography

After struggling to figure out how to use an external library with Google Apps Script V8 runtime (due to compatibility issues between ES5 / 6 and Google Apps Script runtime), I modified Paul Miller’s noble-secp256k1 library to Google Apps Script. Made it work with. runtime. The fork is at secp256k1.gs. The main changes are BigInt processing, SHA256 digest calculations using the built-in Google Apps Script Utilities library, and HMAC-SHA256 calculations that support various syntactic sugar coatings in the V8 runtime.

By setting up this library, we were able to support all the basic cryptographic operations required for a use case, such as signing messages, verifying signatures, and generating private and public key pairs.

gossip

In ShiitCoin, gossip (in the traditional sense) is much simpler than a regular chain client. All peers can be easily detected via Google Sheets (sad centralized noise), eliminating the need for Kademlia or any other complex detection mechanism. The transaction pool is already shared with everyone.

Therefore, the only complex question to understand is consensus. It uses the longest chain rule to resolve discrepancies and implements something very similar to the idea of ​​the Nakamoto Consensus. All nodes examine the chain of up to seven other random nodes, select the longest chain, and resolve the relationship using heuristics similar to the chain the node currently believes. With the centralization of Google Sheets, this is much more pulling. All nodes expose their current beliefs in real time, so they handle more than normal gossip exchanges between nodes.

Mining

For block generation, we adopted a simple proof of work scheme based on the same idea as Bitcoin. Run SHA with a random nonce until you create a block that meets a certain difficulty threshold. Implementing this in Google Apps Script depends on the client using the “time trigger” feature. With this feature, the client runs the script every N minutes and tries to mine new blocks.

I have configured the chain to allow only 3 transactions in each block. This simplifies transaction selection in mining software (simplifies the seat user interface). Miners only need to select the three transactions with the highest fees offered to maximize their rewards. Note that this is very different from BTC and ETH, which have the concept of weighting per transaction, and block creation turns into a knapsack problem for miners.

It’s also worth noting that the method of setting difficulty and coin-based rewards is very incomplete. In contrast to the difficulty adjustment mechanism (like most other coins), there is a fixed difficulty (hard code), so as the total mining hash rate increases, more blocks will be generated. .. Similarly, coin-based rewards are fixed at a fixed 500 ShiitCoin per mined block and do not adjust over time.

wallet

Transactions in ShiitCoin are much simpler than regular BTC / ETH transactions. It’s just a record of your address, it doesn’t have the ability to store any data or implement more complex schemes. In addition, we chose to use a model similar to our Ethereum account for our wallet instead of Bitcoin’s UTXO. For proof of concept, understanding and tracking the account model is much cleaner in exchange for the slight additional complexity from the account sequence number.

When it comes to handling public and private key pairs, I conclude that it’s unwise to try to put private key-related calculations in Google Sheets. Given our shared data model, it’s very difficult not to inadvertently leak it at any stage. So instead I decided to implement a simple in-browser front end to handle transaction signing and private key management: https: //shiit-coin.vercel.app. This makes handling account sequences / nonce numbers a bit more cumbersome, but simplifies other aspects of wallet management. It has a sequence so you can use it because you can generate or paste a new private key on the first load. Sign the transaction. We also used the magic of local storage to keep this private key in browser storage. This allows you to always read and sign the transaction by updating or later reverting to the private key. This pattern is inspired by how DarkForest handles transactions in-game and is itself inspired by the work of Austin Griffith.

Sequences are placed in a user spreadsheet (top row) and automatically updated by Google Apps Script for each tick, allowing users to copy and paste from the sheet to their website.

That’s it, everyone

And by placing these elements, you can also create your own blockchain in Google Sheets. If you are interested in setting up your own sheet / client, please refer to the Client Setup Guide.

In the process we wanted to explore, we came up with many other new ideas, so if you are interested in any of these, please contact us!

Since the chain is entirely on a spreadsheet, what cool (interactive or other) data analysis and visualizations can you perform that are otherwise important? What is the equivalent of putting ETH / BTC in a spreadsheet and having the great features of a spreadsheet-like query interface for their actual chain? Is the spreadsheet a poor dune, or can the dunes learn from this trivial idea? Can I create smart contracts and some basic scripts with this setup? I was thinking about how to sandbox my JS code enough and then use only the JS eval keyword to execute smart contracts in Apps Script JS. This cryptocurrency has some obvious points of centralization (Google and the sheet admins themselves), but this seems like a great project for the blockchain 101 course. What are the other wacky ideas for blockchain deployment? What if mining with the additional cooling generated by the smart refrigerator? What if you use your Apple Watch to link work evidence to physical activity and calories burned?

Indeed, there is at least one good idea for these hypotheses. If you have any ideas, please contact us.

