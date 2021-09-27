



Quad groups in the United States, India, Australia and Japan have announced several joint initiatives to share technology and accelerate its development. Among them are plans to set new global security standards for the technology industry.

Leaders from four countries met late last week to announce a series of initiatives. This includes the development of shared “Quad Principles on Technology Design, Development, Governance, and Use.”

The Joint Statement outlines the purpose of the document, including the following subpoenas to the technology industry.

The Joint Statement also elaborate on the quad leader’s desire that the principles “lead not only the region but the world towards responsible, open and high standards of innovation.”

The quad was formed in 2004, formalized in 2007, ignored for 10 years, and revived in 2017. Since then, the four member states have stepped up their cooperation and culminated at last week’s summit. The language used for global information security standards represents a new level of global ambition for the Group.

Brock also said, “Leader-level experts meet regularly to adopt and implement shared cyber standards, develop secure software, build workforce and talent, and ensure the scalability of secure and reliable digital infrastructure. Promote cyber security. “

This kind of four-party collaboration is rare.

In another four-way effort, Quad has a basic plan to “jointly promote an environment that enables 5G diversification, including efforts related to testing and test facilities,” not made in China. Make 5G enjoyable for everyone.

Shikoku will also “start discussions to exchange geo-observation satellite data and analysis on climate change risks and sustainable use of the ocean and marine resources,” with the goal of adapting to climate change rather than military cooperation. Is intended to be.

The four countries have pledged to establish a contact group on advanced communication and artificial intelligence “focused on standardization activities and basic pre-standardization research.”

Semiconductor supply chain initiatives are recalled to exist “to map capacity, identify vulnerabilities, and enhance supply chain security for semiconductors and their critical components.”

“This initiative helps quad partners ensure that they support the diverse and competitive markets that create the secure and critical technologies that are essential to the global digital economy,” said the quad communiqué.

No time frame was set for the implementation of the plans mentioned in the communiqué. We have to hold so many meetings and draft documents before anything concrete appears.

But the members of the quad definitely left the world what they were doing. As the Joint Statement read, “We support the rule of law, freedom of navigation and flight, peaceful resolution of conflicts, democratic values, and national territorial integrity.”

It all goes head-to-head with China’s claim that China and Taiwan are not sovereign states, but reunified and fraudulent states.

The communiqué also revealed that the quad was not acting alone, citing the position of ASEAN and the European Union on security and trade in the Indo-Pacific.

China dismissed the quad as a flimsy deal, but expressed dissatisfaction with the four member states’ attempts to contain its growth.

