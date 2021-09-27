Google Eyes Search deals with Instagram and TikTok.Streaming wars can benefit social media





Want to find out in today’s AdExchanger.com news summary email? Please sign up here.

Social search

Google is negotiating potential deals with TikTok and Instagram, ByteDance and Facebook’s parent companies, respectively, to index posts on those platforms in Google search results, the information report said. Currently, social video search responses are almost entirely provided by YouTube. These YouTube videos can be ambiguous duplicates of TikToks or Stories posts, even if the user is explicitly searching for content from TikTok or Instagram. The user experience is poor and unacceptable given Google’s antitrust scrutiny. Google forks a chunk of considerable change. It has a similar deal to Twitter, and although the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, it earned $ 509 million in 2020 from data licenses and other non-advertising revenue. ByteDance and Facebook are reluctant to publish valuable data to Google’s scraper Argo. However, TikTok stars and Instagram influencers want potential deals, regardless of tensions between the parent companies. You posted something on Instagram and forgot about it two days later, says Katerina Horwitz, who co-owns travel and lifestyle accounts. If you can search, your content will last longer. If you have the correct keyword, people can find it later.

Streaming social

Social media could be the main beneficiary of the streaming television war. Free as major broadcasters and tech companies have begun to invest heavily in CTV numbers and are at a loss to gain subscribers as they focus on potential market share over current profitability. The advertising support platform is a great place to find new subscribers. According to social media analytics firm BrandTotal, the top three social media voice shares over the last 90 days are Disney +, HBO Max and Hulu. The mix is ​​inconsistent. Hulu is all-in on YouTube and accounted for 94% of all social impressions during this period. Netflix dominated Instagram and Paramount was Facebook’s leading advertiser in terms of voice sharing. There are many more in MediaPost.

Smashing social

Apple’s privacy changes have hit Facebook’s measurement capabilities hard. The company acknowledged this week that it could underreport iOS conversions (sales and app installs) by more than 15%. Given the company’s announcement in July, this is not surprising given Apple’s change in AppTracking Transparency and the full impact of the slowdown in revenue from the third quarter. In a blog post this week, Facebook’s Vice President of Product Marketing Graham Mudd urged advertisers to update their practices following changes in Apple’s privacy. However, marketers are struggling with Facebook reports and Marketing Brew reports that they can’t invest without performance data. For one thing, Apple’s data privacy policy has increased acquisition costs, said Simon Wool, performance manager for baby food brand Little Spoon. Also, even if the company doubles its budget, the volume will only increase by 30%. Advertisers need to buy more spots to reach the same number of sales. They cannot effectively target or identify conversions. This means over-promoting because you’re overworked to reach the same number of sales or installs, and you can no longer blacklist your customers after purchase.

But wait, there’s more!

FTC Chair Lina Khan outlines plans for antitrust enforcement. [CNBC]

Google: Integrate performance and privacy with server-side tagging. [blog]

A headwind of digital advertising that facilitates the takeoff of connected TVs. [The Drum]

Losing third-party cookies can disrupt middle-tier media companies. [Digiday]

Amazon restricts access to CTV data, including IP addresses. [Ad Age]

LinkedIn Marketing Solutions notifies customers of measurement errors. [Adweek]

You have been hired

Progressive employs Remicent as its CMO. [WSJ]

Making science hires six new executives. [release]

AMP Agency appoints Michael Mish as president. [Adweek]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/ad-exchange-news/monday-27092021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos