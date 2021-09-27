Environmental Sustainability and Digitization-Ericsson





Manufacturing

When a factory cuts a cable and switches to cellular, it increases productivity while significantly increasing cable flexibility and reducing waste. Ericsson’s 5G smart factory in Lewisville, Texas is a good example of what’s possible. The Lewisville factory digitizes many of its basics to reduce energy consumption by 24% compared to comparable buildings while increasing productivity.

Renewable energy

According to the United Nations, 85% of electricity in 2050 will need to come from renewable energy sources. This represents a major transformation for energy operators and distributors who need greater visibility and control of their distribution networks. With 5G, these operators can connect smart meters to the grid to proactively detect obstacles and spikes in demand that can result from mass charging of electric vehicles and the like.

shipping

The transportation sector is another area where digitization can have a significant impact, accounting for 21% of global emissions (Source: 2018 Exponential Climate Roadmap). 5G and data analysis will be an integral part of this equation. This is especially true when operating self-driving cars on a large scale. For example, 5G allows operators to remotely control large fleets of self-driving cars to optimize route planning and traffic. All of these reduce operating costs and environmental footprint.

Sustainability is central to our purpose

Ericsson has the expertise and commitment to make a positive impact. Sustainability is central to our purpose as a company and is embedded throughout our value chain. Our approach is holistic and covers responsible business, environmental sustainability and digital inclusion.

Our approach to environmental sustainability

Addressing climate change is a core element of our sustainability strategy. We take advantage of the circular economy approach in everything we do. And we strive to reduce environmental impact and emissions through our businesses, our portfolio, and the solutions we provide to society as a whole.

We set an example and lead, and while our own business is only a small part of our value chain emissions, we are also focusing on optimizing our way of doing business. Therefore, in 2019, Ericsson set a carbon-neutral target for its business by 2030.

Proponents of climate change measures

For over 20 years, we have been advocating climate change measures. We conduct peer-reviewed research on the environmental, social and economic implications of the ICT sector, alone or in collaboration with academia and corporate research partners. It was also one of the first companies to implement life cycle assessment methods as an environmental strategic tool, leveraging data from their businesses, customer networks, and the broader ICT ecosystem. We assess carbon dioxide emissions each year and set goals for their reductions approved by the Science-Based Goals Initiative.

Break the energy curve

“Breaking the energy curve” is a unique network-level approach to reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions in mobile networks. Through in-depth research and life cycle assessment, we have developed an innovative, curve-breaking, network-wide approach that supports cost savings, efficiency gains, and enables exponential growth of data traffic without increasing energy consumption. bottom.

Science-based target initiative

We are one of the first companies in the industry to set science-based goals, to 1.5 ° C in the ICT sector to help ICT companies set goals and enable rapid decarbonization of the sector. Actively contributed to the development of the orbit along the line.

1.5 ° C Business Playbook

We helped create the first 1.5 ° C business playbook for exponential climate change. This handbook provides a framework for companies and organizations of all sizes to fully integrate climate change measures into their business strategies and reduce emissions to zero.

