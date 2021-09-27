



In 2022, the covid-19 pandemic will continue to influence our lives in many ways. This means that the speed of digitalization and virtualization of business and society will continue to accelerate. However, as the New Year approaches, the need for sustainability, increased data volumes, and increased computing and network speeds will begin to regain its position as the most important driving force for digital transformation.

Five biggest technology trends in 2022

Adobe stock

For many individuals and organizations, the most important lesson of the last two years or so is that, with motivation, implementing truly transformative change is not as difficult as it once was thought to be. As a society, we will undoubtedly continue to use this newly discovered openness for flexibility, agility and innovative thinking. The focus shifts from trying to survive in a changing world to prospering there.

With that in mind, here are my predictions for the specific trends that are likely to have the greatest impact in 2022. When it comes to quantum computing, neural interfaces, or nanotechnology, you can certainly feel their effects while they’re on the card. Further down the line. Instead, the most important trends in 2022 may focus on the convergence of technology trends. This is due to the emergence of tools that allow you to combine them in new and amazing ways.

Artificial intelligence everywhere

“Smart” actually meant connected smartphones, smart TVs, and many other smart devices, which were actually the same old toys, but were connected to the Internet. Today, smart means that artificial intelligence (AI) can generally utilize machine learning algorithms to help us in increasingly innovative ways. Vehicular automation uses facial recognition algorithms to detect if you are paying attention to the road and warn you if you are tired. Smartphones use AI algorithms to do everything from maintaining call quality to taking better pictures. Of course, smartphones are packed with apps that can do almost anything with AI. Even smart toilets can help diagnose gastrointestinal problems by analyzing fecal samples using computer vision!

From ubiquitous voice assistants to linguistic translations, AI pervades tools used to perform everyday tasks, as well as tools that can extract structured data from photos, whiteboard graffiti, and handwritten notes. It also enhances many of the robotic process automations that have made it possible to reduce workloads in management, logistics, accounting, and HR departments. Whatever your industry or job, you will find that there are AI-powered solutions designed to make your life easier.

This broad trend includes emerging ultra-fast networks such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G. All of this is gathered to enhance us with features that weren’t there just a few years ago. This highlights the fact that convergence is the most influential trend of all, on a longer timescale than what we are specifically looking at here. Increasing data volumes, increasing network and processor speeds, and democratizing data (more on this below) are coming together in far more ways to reach society than the sum of those parts. Affect.

Everything-as-a-Service and No Code Revolution

Another increasingly powerful impetus is the continued democratization of data and technology. In recent years, an entire industry has emerged that aims to put the skills and tools needed for technology-driven innovation into the hands of as many societies as possible, regardless of expertise or experience. Cloud solutions for storage, networking, and processing mean cost and greatly reduce the risk of setting up expensive infrastructure to try out new ideas. If public cloud services aren’t entirely appropriate, for example, when dealing with very private or valuable data, hybrid solutions have matured to the best of both worlds.

Sounds like a problem, but innovation is curtailed in some areas by the crisis of skills that is driving the explosive growth of self-service and do-it-yourself solutions. Not all companies need to hire an army of computer geniuses to build their own “digital brain”, even though they can rent one for the work they need. Off-the-shelf AI solutions cover everything from marketing to personnel, project management, and production process planning and design. In 2022, we will continue to see companies deploying AI and IoT infrastructure without owning a single server or their own cognitive code.

No-code interfaces become more common as lack of programming knowledge, or a detailed understanding of statistics and data structures, ceases to be a barrier to the realization of world-changing ideas. OpenAI, a research group founded by Elon Musk and funded by Microsoft and others, recently announced Codex, a programming model that can generate code from natural spoken language. As these technologies mature and begin to be seen in 2022 and converge on the possibilities offered by cloud infrastructure, lack of resources and technical skills will reduce the disruption of innovation and imagination.

Digitization, data conversion, virtualization

From 2020 to 2021, many of us experienced office and workplace virtualization due to the rapid arrangement of remote work. This was just a crisis-driven surge in a much longer-term trend. By 2022, we will become more and more familiar with the concept of the Permanent Digital World of the Metaverse, which runs parallel to the physical world in which we live. In these metaverses, such as those recently proposed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, we were accustomed to doing many functions in the real world, such as work, play, and socializing. .. As the speed of digitization increases, these metaverses more accurately model and simulate the real world, enabling a more immersive, compelling, and ultimately valuable experience within the digital realm. While many of us have experienced somewhat immersive virtual reality through headsets, the various new devices on the market will quickly significantly improve the experience of providing tactile feedback and even scents. Ericsson, who provides VR headsets to employees working from home during a pandemic and develops the so-called sensory internet, predicts that by 2030, virtual experiences that are indistinguishable from reality will be available. You may see a little. It’s a lot more advanced than I’m interested in this article, but with the new Matrix movie, 2022 will definitely be one step closer to getting ourselves into the Matrix.

Transparency, governance, accountability

For technology to work, we humans need to be able to trust it. We have already (of course) seen a strong backlash against many of the methods in which technology is currently used, which are considered obtrusive, dangerous and irresponsible. AI in particular is sometimes depicted as a “black box.” In other words, you can’t see inside the AI ​​and you can’t understand how it works. This is often due to its complexity, not the malicious scheme to limit understanding, but the effect is the same. This means that the case where AI has been shown to be damaging, for example, when Facebook recently appeared to label black images as primates, is very alarming. .. This is especially true in societies that are beginning to look at AI for life-threatening decisions such as employment and dismissal.

Transparent and explainable AI ideas have become more popular in recent years as it has become clear that there are segments of society that are clearly distrustful for good reason. The government also clearly understands the need for a regulatory framework, as evidenced by the existence of the EU’s proposed artificial intelligence law. The proposed law prohibits authorities from using AI to create social scoring systems and the use of facial recognition tools in public places. It also contains a list of potentially dangerous effects, such as “vulnerable exploitation” and “causes of physical or psychological harm,” that AI solution providers need to demonstrate that they do not cause them before they can sell them. I have. However, some argue that it’s not well underway because it doesn’t include a provision that people need to be notified when they’re subject to an AI-led decision-making process. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recognizes the need for AI regulation, but says there is a balance needed to keep innovation unrestrained. This balancing act will be the subject of increasingly important debate during 2022 as more and more people become aware of the potential positive and negative impacts of AI and other technology trends on society. May become.

Sustainable energy solution

During the pandemic, renewable energy was the only form of energy with increased usage. In the United States, renewable energy usage increased by 40% in the first 10 weeks of the blockade. Around the world, as industries closed and people stayed at home, all non-renewable energy consumption was reduced, leading to an overall 8% reduction in emissions. This is expected to increase investment in generating energy from renewable resources over the next few years.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that 40% more renewable energy will be produced and used in 2020 compared to the previous year, and this growth is projected to continue until 2022. Offshore wind, solar and tides fell by 7-16%. This will be of great help to countries and companies trying to reach their emission targets, such as being carbon neutral or carbon negative. In addition, exciting new energy sources such as biofuels, liquid hydrogen, and even nuclear fusion are becoming more viable, even shortly after 2022, when some of those full effects are felt. .. However, breakthroughs in all these areas can be headlines. Helion Energy, a pioneer in the field of fusion energy that replicates the processes used to generate energy in the sun, hopes that the latest prototype fusion generator will be online by the end of 2022. increase. Practical applications are also expected to emerge in the field of green hydrogen energy. Unlike the established process for producing electrolysis using large amounts of dirty fossil fuel energy and separating hydrogen and oxygen without releasing carbon, this is renewable energy. Includes using to mitigate the overall environmental impact.

See my books Tech Trends in Practice and Business Trends in Practice for these and other future trends. Full of examples, it survives hype and presents key trends that will shape future business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardmarr/2021/09/27/the-5-biggest-technology-trends-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos