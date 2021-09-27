Major updates block millions of phones today from Google Maps, YouTube and Gmail





As part of today’s major update, millions of mobile phones will be blocked from using Google Maps, YouTube and Gmail.

The search giant has confirmed that some Android devices will not be able to access popular apps.

Devices using Android 2.3 will not be able to access YouTube, Google Maps, etc.

Millions of people around the world are locked out of software today unless users update their phones or buy new ones quickly.

Google announced the deadline in a short post on its website.

The tech giant said it plans to block users from signing in with their Google account on devices running Android 2.3.

An older version of Google’s operating system released in December 2010.

Google said it would withdraw support for the platform “as part of its ongoing efforts to keep users safe.”

California search giants regularly discontinue support for older versions of Android software as they release newer versions.

This is because older versions of the operating system are much more vulnerable to bugs and hackers.

Since the latest version of Android is Android 11, 2.3 is far behind the software currently running on most Android smartphones.

In February 2017, Google stopped processing Google Pay contactless payments on mobile phones running Android 2.3.

Today, anyone using a device running the software will find that they cannot log in to their Google account.

Even if I enter the correct credentials, I still get a username and password error.

When I try to add a Google Calendar or Gmail account to my device’s settings menu, I get the same error.

Other popular Google apps such as YouTube, Google Play Store, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Calendar will also stop working.

To continue using these apps, you need to upgrade your smartphone to Android 3.0.

Aging app

To do this, go to Device Settings and[システム]>[詳細設定]>[システムアップデート]Tap.

However, not all devices running Android 2.3 can jump to the next version, so some users will be permanently locked out.

For smartphones that remain stuck on Android 2.3, Sony Xperia Advance, Lenovo K800, Sony Xperia Go, Vodafone Smart II, Samsung Galaxy S2, Sony Xperia P, LG Spectrum, Sony Xperia S, LG Prada 3.0, HTC Velocity, HTC Evo 4G, Motorola and so on. Fire, and Motorola XT532.

If you can’t upgrade your device, you can always work around the problem by logging in to a service such as YouTube from your browser.

