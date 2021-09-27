Coty Inc. And Perfect Corp.Brings AR technology to Sally Hansen, Kylie Cosmetics, Covergirl – Glossy





Coty Inc. And AR technology company Perfect Corp. Is affiliated with Perfect Corp. Incorporates YouCam app technology into Coty branded sites and stores such as Sally Hansen, Kylie Cosmetics and Covergirl.

Coty Inc. Jean-Denis Mariani, chief digital officer of AR, pointed out that trying on AR is a big conversion driver and is expected to increase the average order value of these brands. According to Perfect Corp., YouCam technology will increase online sales conversions by an average of 400%, increase in-store conversions by 200%, and reduce return rates by 8%. The individual brands are scheduled for initial activation by the end of the year and will roll out formal activation over time. Coty Inc. And Perfect Corp. Partnerships have been added to the digital transformation that takes place in retail and beauty spaces, especially among mass brands, as many of the world’s top beauty brands and companies have integrated virtual tryons into their omni-channel strategies.

My vision is to build a memorable consumer experience and take advantage of new consumer behavior, Mariani said.Service is new [web] cookie.It gives the brand more opportunities related to consumer interaction through something highly personalized. [suggestions]..

Through the implementation of omnichannel, customers will be able to access AR tryons through the YouCam app. In-store cosmetologists will also have access to this technology when selling their products and will be incorporated into both DTC’s e-commerce and non-transactional branded websites. In the long run, Coty Inc. And Perfect Corp will jointly create and release technology suitable for the Coty brand. This is PerfectCorp for branded websites that implement virtual fitting. Includes the production of live stream shopping shows using. YouCam has already featured live beauty shows through the app. Koti has reinvested 10-15% of his revenue in innovation, but refused to provide a solid schedule for the launch of livestream shopping, he said.

We are working on two main pillars. The first is the opportunity for innovation and commitment created by social commerce, livestreaming and virtual fitting. Unleash the future and future of e-commerce [consumer] Action. He said everything would be done through livestreaming and social commerce. The second topic is about advocacy. For years, everyone has seen only top influencers, but I want to identify the brand’s top supporters, the consumers.

Coty Inc. has experienced many changes and challenges over the last few years. Sunavi was appointed CEO in August 2020 and Mariani was appointed to the newly created role as Chief Digital Officer in October 2020. Acquired a 20% stake in KKW in 2019 and 2020. Kylie Cosmetics has since changed its brand, and KKW has also made its own brand change. Coty Inc. Laurent Mercier, CFO of the company, said in a financial results announcement for the fourth quarter of 2021 in August that it will conduct an IPO to unleverage and expand its business in Brazil. Coty Inc.’s fourth-quarter sales were up nearly 90% year-over-year, but for the full year (until July), they were down nearly 2% from 2020 to $ 4.6 billion. Coty Inc. E-commerce sales increased 34% year-over-year, while luxury and consumer brands increased 37% and 25% year-on-year, respectively.

At a brand-specific level, Covergirl began to deepen its relationship with Amazon through the Amazon Live shopping event in July, and Gucci Beauty released a new lens for Snapchat in April to allow users to try new lipsticks. I made it. In August 2020, Covergirl, Rimmel and Sally Hansen launched a 30-minute delivery partnership with GoPuff.

As the world moves out of the pandemic and consumers turn to digital channels, AR and AI technologies will become a mainstream component of all brands’ digital transformation strategies, said Alice Chan, CEO of Perfect Corporation. [AR and AI] Technology goes beyond trying on products to include virtual cosmetology consultations and tutorials. They also provide in-depth analysis to provide product advice and personalized product recommendations based on the customer’s unique features and beauty needs.

