14 Little-Known Google Drive Features That Make Your Life Easier





It may sound hyperbolic, but it’s the world of Google and you live there. Do you think it’s an exaggeration? You may have read this article on Google Chrome on your Android phone, or on Google services on your iPhone. Watch videos on YouTube, navigate using Google Maps, and send all received emails to Gmail. So, because it’s the Google world, Google Drive could be the one you end up with, whether you like it or not. So, here’s how to get the most out of Google Drive.

114

Offline access to Google Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides

Google Drive gives you access to documents, sheets, and slides when you’re offline, and syncs all your changes when you’re back online. This feature is useful when you want to continue working while commuting or when you are not connected to the internet.

This requires the Google Chrome browser and the Google Docs offline extension for Chrome. Log in to Google Drive and[設定]Go to[オフラインでこのデバイスでGoogleドキュメント、シート、スライドファイルを作成、開く、編集する]Select the check box.

214

Send files and folders with Gmail or other email clients via Google Drive

Google Drive allows you to share links to uploaded files and folders. Not only does this make things easier for users, but it also avoids the 25MB attachment size limit.To do this, first upload the entire file or folder to Google Drive and right-click on the file[共有]Click the button. Copy the link, paste it into your email draft and send it.

314

Save links and images directly to Google Drive without downloading to your device

In a world of seamless connectivity and content synced across all devices, this Google Drive feature is incredibly useful. With this feature, you can not only access your saved links and images from anywhere, but also save storage on your smartphone or PC. As the name implies, this feature allows users to save images and links directly from their website to Google Drive without having to store them in their local storage.

In this download, save to Google Drive Chrome extension and that’s it. Right-click on the image or link to[Googleドライブに保存]Select an option. Download the extension from drive.google.com instead of a third party alternative.

414

Convert document

Another very important feature of Google Drive is that users can convert Microsoft Word documents to Google Docs format or PDF and vice versa.

514

Search filter

Google is a search engine giant, and if you don’t provide advanced search capabilities, Google services are incomplete. Google Drive allows you to add filters to your search. For example, you can search for files or documents that have a specific word or file type, owner, modification date, and so on.

614

One-tap phone backup

Google Drive can also take a complete backup of your smartphone’s data. Open the Google Drive app, tap the three horizontal bars in the upper left,[設定]Tap[バックアップ]Just select. To make a complete backup[今すぐバックアップ]Click the button.

714

PC and Mac backup

OneDrive is provided as the default backup and sync service for Windows, and like iCloud on Mac devices, Google Drive also has clients for Windows and Mac, allowing users to sync all important folders and files on Google Drive. I can do it. Simply download the client, set up Google Drive, and enable sync settings.

814

Translate the document

Google Translate is a native feature of Google Drive. To use this[Googleドキュメント]->[ツール]Open and[ドキュメントの翻訳]Choose. Select the language in which you want to translate the document and Google Translate will translate it for you.

914

Drag and drop to upload files and folders to Google Drive

Are you worried about how to upload files and folders to Google Drive? Drag and drop to upload the drive to storage.

1014

Google Drive can do research on specific topics

Google Drive is smart enough to analyze the document you’re currently working on and recommend more content, images, graphs, graphs and more from the web.

To access this feature[ツール]Click Options and[探索]Choose. A new sidebar will appear with all the recommendations you need. You can also search for something on the web from the sidebar.

1114

Capture screenshots of the entire website

Save to Google Drive is a multi-purpose extension. Not only can you save images and links directly to Google Drive, but it also helps you take screenshots of every page of your website. Open the page to capture and[Googleドライブに保存]Click the extension.

1214

Color-coded folders for better organization

Color-coding folders will help you organize your Google Drive better. Assign colors according to your preference. For example, important folders can be coded in red and personal folders can be coded in blue.

1314

Extract text from any image

Google Docs has a built-in OCR reader that makes it easy to extract text from images. Search for the image in Google Drive or upload the image. Right click[Googleドキュメントで開く]Choose. Google Docs opens the image in a new document, automatically extracts all the text from the image and writes it down just below the image.

1414

Add-ons for charts, diagram tools, formula formatting, document signing, and more

Google Drive also comes with add-ons that allow users to add other features that Google doesn’t natively offer. For example, you can link Google Calendar, Tasks, and Google Keep to Google Drive. There is also a built-in add-on explorer where you can find many other add-ons, such as DocuSign, which allows you to sign documents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gadgetsnow.com/slideshows/14-lesser-known-google-drive-features-that-make-your-life-easier/photolist/86545314.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos