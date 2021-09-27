Conference Program — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Keeping e-commerce growing: From responding to pandemics to driving long-term growth, Daniel and Melanie Marsden, founders of lounge underwear, a lingerie and loungewear retailer, gave a keynote speech.

Chris Chambernard, Head of Lounge Underwear E-Commerce, will participate in a panel discussion between Oliver Bonus E-Commerce Strategist Camilla Torres and Alexander Bartholomew, Maryland, UK. Consumers after a pandemic.

Kyle Monk, Head of Insights at the British Retail Consortium, moderates the Customer Experience Track, including a session where Innocent Drinks Head of Social Media John Thornton shares advice on building social channels with the community that creates digital experiences. increase.

The combination of luxury and sustainability is covered by Sach Kukadia, co-founder and chairman of Secret Sales & REHAUS.

With the COP approaching rapidly, sustainability remains a hot topic and is being considered further in other conference sessions. Olly Craughan, Head of CSR at DPD Group, shares his approach to sustainability in the last mile.

Following the recent launch of the city’s Clean Air Zone, Birmingham City Council Minister Transport and Environment, Waseem Zaffar details the city’s strategy in delivery sustainability: to Birmingham Transport Plan and Zero Campaign. Route.

In addition to a free learning program that also includes interactive workshops, retail professionals meet with more than 150 major suppliers such as Huboo, Trustpilot, WorldLine and RedEye to improve customer experience, increase sales, online and- Store operation.

Stuart Barker, portfolio director at the Internet Retailing Expo (IRX), said there have been significant changes in the retail sector over the past year.

And our comprehensive meeting was carefully crafted to reflect these changes. All of our speakers are set up to make waves in the retail sector and share their experiences and learning with participants.

IRX is one of the first major retail events since the pandemic and looks forward to welcoming the community to do business, learn and network face-to-face with others in the industry.

