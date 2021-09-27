Guinness World Records recognizes Currys PC World in its e-waste initiative — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Chris Brown, Senior Sustainability Manager at Currys PC World, commented: As the UK’s largest electricity retailer, the problem of e-waste in the UK is exacerbated.

It is imperative to help our customers dispose of their appliances and technologies in a safe and responsible manner. We also want to make the most of products that can be repaired or even returned home, rather than just throwing them in the household trash by default.

We hope that the setting of this new world record, which is not a landfill, will inspire the British and help them understand that recycling of their technology is easy and affordable.

Recycling points, e-waste collection, used exchange platforms, and store drop-off points allow you to live a new life instead of landfilling old items.

He adds that 97% of what is now recycled at Currys PC World is in the white goods category.

But despite collection services from both retailers and other municipal services, there is still a long way to go as thousands of appliances are eventually landfilled.

Our washing machine technology tower wants to raise awareness of the growing e-waste problem in the UK and leverages national recycling services to allow customers to recycle, repair and home their technology. It emphasizes how easy it is to go back to.

Guinness World Records judge Pravin Patel said: I’ve always seen a unique attempt at the Guinness World Records, which is certainly very unusual.

I had no idea how much e-waste is affecting the planet and how easy it is to recycle technology, big or small. I certainly bring old technology to Currys instead of lining up at the tip.

