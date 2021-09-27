Buy Walmart Now and Pay Later — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Wal-Mart has binned a reserve program before the 2021 holiday season, replacing it with an option to buy now and pay later.

Retailers are working with Affirm on this.

The reserve offer allowed the customer to put the item on hold with a small deposit and make a series of interest-free, regular payments until the total was paid. You can then pick up the item from your local Wal-Mart store.

People who purchase products online can now select Affirm as their payment method at checkout and apply for a loan. For in-store purchases, you can apply for a loan online, select your preferred payment plan and scan the disposable barcode at the cash register.

A Wal-Mart spokeswoman told RTIH, “I’ve learned a lot over the past year as customer needs and shopping habits have changed.”

“Last year’s holiday season removed seasonal reserves from most stores, with the exception of some jewelry items from some stores. From what we’ve learned, payment options provide our customers with the right solution. I’m sure. “

Amazon

Last month, Amazon announced that it has partnered with Affirm for options to purchase for the first time on an e-commerce site and pay later.

It is currently available to certain Amazon customers in the United States and is expected to be widely deployed in the coming months.

This partnership allows people to split purchases over $ 50 into smaller monthly installments.

Working with more than 12,000 merchants, the partnership with Amazon has brought the transparency, predictability, and affordability that Amazon offers to millions of people shopping at Amazon.com in the United States today. Eric Morse, Senior Vice President of Sales at Afamia, said. ..

Offering an alternative to credit cards also offers more payment options and flexibility that Amazon consumers want.

