Google appeals EU 2018 Android antitrust proceedings





London (AP) Google will head to the European Union Supreme Court on Monday to sue for record EU antitrust penalties for curbing competition through the dominance of the Android operating system.

The company is fighting a 2018 decision by the EU’s executive committee, Block’s premier antitrust law enforcement agency. As a result, Brussels has been fined € 4.34 billion ($ 5 billion) for anti-competitive behavior.

This is one of three antitrust penalties that the Commission hit Google between 2017 and 2019, totaling more than $ 8 billion. The fines were heavily fined, but critics point out that Google could easily pay the fines and the fines didn’t help much to increase competition.

The Commission said in an initial decision that Google practices would limit competition and reduce consumer choice.

However, Google will argue that free open source Android has led to lower-priced phones, spurring competition from its major rival, Apple.

Android creates more choices for everyone and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world. The proceedings are not supported by facts or law, the company said a five-day hearing will be held in the general court of the European Court of Justice.

The EU Commission declined to comment.

Android is the most popular mobile operating system, surpassing Apple iOS and used on four of five European devices.

The Commission has determined that Google has breached EU regulations and prevented devices with modified Android versions from being sold by requiring smartphone makers to obtain bundles of Google apps as needed. bottom.

The bundle includes 11 apps, including YouTube, Maps, and Gmail, but regulators have focused on the three that had the largest market share (Google Search, Chrome, and Play Store for apps). I am.

Google’s view is that Android is open source and free, so phone makers and consumers can decide which apps to install on their devices. Also, Android is the only one responsible for developing and maintaining Android, so Google needs to find a way to recover that cost. So the solution is to include revenue-generating apps: search and Chrome.

The company also claims that just because the app is pre-installed on an Android smartphone does not exclude users from downloading rival services.

The commission also had problems paying Google to carriers and phone makers to pre-install the Google search app exclusively. But Google said these deals are less than 5% of the market and can’t hurt rivals.

Following the ruling, Google has made some changes to address the issue. For example, it offered European Android users a choice of browser and search apps, and asked device makers to pre-install the apps.

Technical coverage of all APs.

