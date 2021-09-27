Banca Widiba: An innovative feature of video banking where technology and relationships connect with dialogue





Milan-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Banka Widiva continues its commitment to innovation, a dialogue that enables customers to interact with banks through new remote relationship channels while maintaining face-to-face dialogue. Is launched. Dialogue was conceived as a collaborative tool to promote proximity between banks and their customers, and through today’s tools, captures the human aspects typical of traditional banks in a complete Widiba Bank style.

Dialogue is already integrated into the platform and is being developed in collaboration with Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) to facilitate remote conversations with customers while at the same time Banca Widiba’s features in terms of customer experience. It is designed to ensure excellence. Dialogue combines human and technical expertise to respond quickly to the needs of new customers resulting from a pandemic and to meet those needs in the post-COVID era. For users who are becoming more and more digital.

From the beginning, as Banca Widiba, we have set the goal of being a company that can listen to our customers and interpret their needs in the best possible way, “says Banca Widiba’s best banking and credit. Roberta Zurlo, Chief Commercial Officer, said. That’s why we chose to invest in video banking to enhance our conversational and interactive experience. Dialogue allows customers to initiate video calls with Banca Widiba directly from the booking area and experience human contact for optimization. time”.

We are very pleased to be able to support the Banca Widibas digital transformation process with video communication technology. Dialogue allows banks to maintain good relationships with their customers from anywhere, “said Filippo Rocca, Product Manager at Kaleyra Video. Today, investing in digital technology is essential to meet the needs of new customers and ensure a high level. Even remotely, interacting with services.

For Banca Widiba, this tool not only represents a technological upgrade, but also a strategic evolution that follows the path to a new banking model. Within the next few months, Dialogue will have further developments and plugins, and financial advisors will be available. To promote and expand the potential for customer interaction. Banca Widiba reaffirms its ability to listen and interact with customers to provide and ensure an ever-evolving customer experience. Other tools at the bank’s customer’s discretion include apps that facilitate relationships through instant, simple, and intuitive dialogue, and Widiba for Google Home, one of the first voice banking solutions integrated with smart speakers. .. Please contact the bank. Banks recently received the Abi Award for Innovation in Banking Services for these services in the Digital Transformation category.

Widiva Bank

A benchmark in the market for innovation and its unique business model, Banca Widiba offers a customizable online platform and a network of over 500 financial advisors nationwide. It has a complete range of products and services for daily management of savings and investments. It has an all-paperless customer experience and 4.84 / 5 customer satisfaction. Widiba stands out in the market for relationship models based on advisory network expertise. Banca Widiba is a strong organization that can listen to, interpret and market today’s banks through significant business growth, continuous innovation and relationships. ..

Carreira

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) provides mobile communications to financial institutions, large e-commerce companies, OTTs, software companies, logistics providers, healthcare institutions, retailers and other large companies. It is a global group to do. In the world.

Today, Kaleyra has a customer base of over 3,800 companies worldwide. Kaleyra manages integrated multi-channel communication services such as messaging, rich messaging, instant messaging, video, push notifications, email, voice and chatbots through its unique platform and robust API.

Kaleyra’s technology enables you to securely send billions of messages a month to more than 1,600 connected carriers in more than 190 countries, including all Tier 1 carriers in the United States.

