As a scale-up nation, Israeli technicians need to modify their playbooks to maintain their startup advantage





After plunging into the global technology scene in the early 90’s, Israel has earned a reputation as a place of bold innovation that embodies a fearless start-up spirit. Israel invests the highest percentage of GDP in R & D than any other country in the world, with 65 unicorns in startups, many of which have impressive IPOs, worth $ 1 billion in 2013. Has recorded a significant increase from one startup in Israel.

But despite these great successes, little is said about the aspects of the story-startups can be a major driver of the Israeli economy, and even a slight recession can cause serious problems. I have. As the number of startups registered by Israel is decreasing year by year, it is clear that we need to adopt new models such as spin-offs and implement the flexibility of startup culture to remain competitive.

Kobi Fine.Photo: Amphie

Accept the pivot

Pandemics have revolutionized everything from education and e-commerce to hospitality and supply chains, and many companies adopt previously unknown strategies to meet new standards. In support of that, I struggled to move away from the procedures and practices that were already working. Start-ups like Sonovia, which specializes in antibacterial textiles for hospitals, have been able to ride the wave and have advanced into the manufacture of face masks.

However, it is difficult to regroup for a business that is a niche product that cannot be intuitively reused and is already established in a particular space. Companies that were able to overcome challenges and reinvent their products using creative thinking have gained significant benefits. Bizzabo successfully overcame the steep learning curve and transformed itself from a live event-based platform to hosting and managing hybrid and virtual events.

As Covid-19 devastated the $ 1 trillion conferencing industry, Bizzabo used startup agility to instantly revamp its services to adapt to changing markets. By becoming early adopters for the hybrid and virtual conferencing world, they quickly established themselves as industry leaders. Their tremendous success gave investors ample confidence, and Bizzabo continued to raise a whopping $ 138 million, demonstrating that a quick pivot could be the beginning of a legendary success story.

Start from the inside

Pivot is not an equal opportunity effort. For large, well-established companies that are exponentially rising in Israel, bureaucratic constraints, proven true playbooks that are difficult to diverge, and the inability of startups to move at fast paces I have. With over 100 million listing values ​​and founded in 2005, Adcore faced a surprising first reduction in advertising spending by clients at the start of the pandemic and took action to find a way to pivot. He founded a startup that leverages core technology from the inside out.

Advertising spends have recovered and Adcore has seen strong growth in the last quarter, but our Amphy, the cornerstone of their startup, is also thriving. The education platform leverages Adcores ad tech, teams, and offices as video communications advance, offering a wide variety of unique live classes that are growing rapidly in entirely new markets. Startups within large enterprises enable the best of both worlds-combining fast-paced startup thinking and innovation with the resources, expertise, stability and perks of large enterprises.

Acquisition, not exit

Once upon a time, industry giants devoured startups to neutralize potential competition, and entrepreneurs were moving along. The founders of startups have sometimes been reluctant to build a company that can grow to meet the standards set by the biggest competitors. Rather, they set up a company in the hope that if well established, larger companies would provide them with the opportunity to create a quick and lucrative exit.

However, industry trends show a shift in this practice, with many companies buying smaller competitors to leverage technology and strategy rather than aiming to eliminate them from space. I have chosen that. Tipalti, an automated global payments company, recently purchased a smaller payments platform, Approve, for about $ 40 million.

Instead of wasting time and money on a huge R & D project, Tiparti decided to approve the fintech niche-specific ones he wanted to explore and buy a small company with a proven track record of success. bottom. By acquiring startups and continuing to do their best as a nearly independent business unit, large companies can not only benefit from the technology of their competitors, but also increase their bottom line and eliminate potential competitors. .. space.

Another big advantage of the acquisition is that it not only turns a company’s growth into warp speed, but often enhances its reputation. During the pandemic, Bookaway strategically leveraged its acquisitions to continue to grow in travel space, despite travel restrictions defeating competitors and slowing most of the industry’s growth. In July, Bookaway announced that it has raised $ 46 million to form its own portfolio group that integrates international maritime and group carriers.

Israel’s new reputation as a scale-up nation was unthinkable just a few years ago, and the transition is worth celebrating. The transition to scale means creating more wealth and hiring, but with the challenge of rewriting Israel’s innovation playbook to work beyond startups. There is no reason why Israel cannot protect its DNA as it grows further, with the adoption of pivots, the creation of startups within existing companies, and proper acquisitions.

Kovi Fine is responsible for the operations of Amphy, an online marketplace offering live classes.

