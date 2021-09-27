Google 23rd Birthday: Google celebrates 23rd birthday with adorable animated scribbles





Search engine giant Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday in the world.

On Monday, the graffiti showed a birthday cake with “23” written on it. In the animated Doodle, you can see the bottom layer of the cake lifting the top layer and greeting people who visit the home page.

Birthday candles indicate the letter “L” for “Google”.

Twenty-three years ago, the tech company said that an “accidental encounter” between two computer scientists changed the flow of the Internet and the lives of millions of people.

In 1997, Sergey Brin, a graduate student at Stanford University, was assigned to guide Larry Page, who was considering graduating from Stanford University at the time, around the campus. By the following year, the two co-founders were busy building a search engine together in a dorm room. The first prototype was developed in 1998, and Google was officially born.

Agency “Every day, billions of searches are done on Google in over 150 languages ​​around the world. From the early days of Google, from the first server housed in a cabinet made of toy blocks to the present. There have been many changes up to the server. With more than 20 data centers around the world, our mission to make information around the world accessible to everyone remains the same, “said the official Google Doodle blog. Says.

Google was originally founded on September 4, 1998, but the company’s date of birth was set to September 27, 2005, in line with the record number of pages announced by search engines in the index. There is also a report that it has changed to.

