Retail Technology Space at the Time of Covid — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Footwear brand Dubarry of Ireland has integrated its global online payment infrastructure into Adyens’ single platform.

The integration of Adyen’s acquisition has increased approval rates by up to 15%, allowing shoppers to enjoy a seamless, localized checkout experience.

Asda has partnered with startup Wayve to test an autonomous van as part of the grocery giant’s last mile operation.

Trials will begin in early 2022, making Asda the first company to commercially test solutions using Wayves’ deep learning expertise to navigate complex London delivery routes.

The van will operate under the supervision of a Wayve safety driver throughout the 12-month trial.

According to the BRC, the UK government needs to take immediate steps to reduce the burden of business charges on retailers.

According to a new report based on a retailer survey, this will help unlock industries that may support an economic recovery from a pandemic, and retailers will be providing quality jobs for the next few years. Yes, we guarantee that you will continue to be a significant contributor to your tax revenues.

RTIH announced Critizr as a sponsor of the Best Coronavirus Innovation category at the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards.

The pandemic has had a huge impact on the way we shop and operate retailers.

The award is given to companies that are most focused on technology to solve the challenges posed by the Covid-19 era and improve the in-store and / or online experience for both staff and customers.

Last year, Ocucon won and impressed Occupi by Ocucon on the jury. It is an intelligent occupancy management system that allows retailers to remotely monitor and manage the flow of shoppers entering and exiting stores coordinated through signage, CCTV, and door entry and exit systems. ..

Click here to get a chance to join our Hall of Fame.

